S17E1Sun, Jan 5, 2025
New Orleans terror attack was 'not an issue of the border': Alejandro Mayorkas; Final goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter begins in Georgia
TV-PG | 01.05.25 | 46:04 | CC
- 46:36S16 E51 - Sun, Dec 29, 2024Ukraine has 'bipartisan support' in Congress despite Trump's comments: Sen. Cardin; 2 rescued, 179 dead in South Korean plane crash; 2024 ABC 'This Week' Holiday Staff CreditsTV-PG | 12.29.2024
- 46:23S16 E50 - Sun, Dec 22, 2024'I'm not rooting against him': John Fetterman on Trump's second term; Congress reaches an 11th-hour deal to avert a government shutdownTV-PG | 12.22.2024
- 46:37S16 E49 - Sun, Dec 15, 2024"We know of no foreign involvement": Alejandro Mayorkas on drone sightings; Post-Assad Syria begins to take shape after 50-year reign endsTV-PG | 12.15.2024
- 46:01S16 E48 - Sun, Dec 8, 2024Manhunt still underway for suspect in UnitedHealth CEO killing; Trump â ran on immigration, and he's going to be tough on immigrationâ : Rachael BadeTV-PG | 12.08.2024
- 47:03S16 E47 - Sun, Dec 1, 2024Biden administration will 'put Ukraine in the best possible position': Jake Sullivan; Trump should 'have the people he wants on his team': Mike RoundsTV-PG | 12.01.2024
- 46:30S16 E46 - Sun, Nov 24, 2024Trump taps loyalists for top jobs in second term; Recess appointments are a 'constitutionally available tool': Bill Hagerty; 'I believe you need to hear them out': Amy Klobuchar on Trump's nomineesTV-PG | 11.24.2024
- 46:26S16 E45 - Sun, Nov 17, 2024'We're at risk of politicizing the military': Elissa Slotkin on Trump appointments; 'Lives are at stake': Dr. Richard Besser on Trump HHS nomination; Tuesday marks 1,000 days of the war in UkraineTV-PG | 11.17.2024
- 46:06S16 E44 - Sun, Nov 10, 2024'We've got to unify in some way shape or form': Charlamagne Tha God; 'He's going to be a president for all Americans': Vivek Ramaswamy on Trump's election; Trump transition underway TV-PG | 11.10.2024
- 46:31S16 E43 - Sun, Nov 3, 2024Harris and Trump virtually tied in swing states; Trump's message in the campaign's final days has been 'dark' and 'divisive': Jon Karl; Officials ensure security of the vote ahead of Election DayTV-PG | 11.03.2024
- 46:40S16 E42 - Sun, Oct 27, 2024The energy on the Harris campaign trail is 'off the charts': Mark Cuban; The rhetoric is 'dangerous': Graham on former generals' criticism of TrumpTV-PG | 10.27.2024
- 46:38S16 E41 - Sun, Oct 20, 20243 Democratic governors predict Harris will win key 'blue wall' states; The Breakdown: 'Blue wall' states critical for electoral victory; Trump deploys increasingly dark rhetoric on the trailTV-PG | 10.20.2024
- 46:35S16 E40 - Sun, Oct 13, 2024Protect Your Vote: False claims of noncitizen voting circulate ahead of the election; Donald Trump spreads baseless claims at rallies; Kamala Harris goes on media blitz ahead of electionTV-PG | 10.13.2024
- 45:31S16 E39 - Sun, Oct 6, 2024Donald Trump holds rally at site of 1st attempted assassination; Netanyahu vows Israel will respond to Iran missile attack; FEMA counters misinformation about Hurricane Helene emergency responseTV-PG | 10.06.2024
- 46:07S16 E38 - Sun, Sep 29, 2024Kamala Harris ‘ought to court all voters’: Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake; Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill Hezbollah’s leader and top commanderTV-PG | 09.29.2024
- 47:10S16 E37 - Sun, Sep 22, 2024Escalating military action is not in Israel’s ‘best interest’: John Kirby; The Secret Service is guarding ‘more people than they've ever had to’: Rep. KellyTV-PG | 09.22.2024
- 45:40S16 E36 - Sun, Sep 15, 2024'Simply not true' that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Ohio: Gov. DeWine; Debate showed Harris is ‘about the American people’: Massachusetts Gov. HealeyTV-PG | 09.15.2024
- 45:35S16 E35 - Sun, Sep 8, 2024‘It's important for people to recognize he's not a conservative’: Liz Cheney on Trump; Trump will show up at the debate ‘from a position of strength’: Gov. SandersTV-PG | 09.08.2024
- 47:05S16 E34 - Sun, Sep 1, 2024Harris policy shifts are ‘a sign of a good leader’: Jared Polis; Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin among 6 hostages found dead in GazaTV-PG | 09.01.2024
- 46:22S16 E33 - Sun, Aug 25, 2024The Harris campaign is ‘still working through their policies’: Sen. Bernie Sanders; Israel launches preemptive strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah fires hundreds of rocketsTV-PG | 08.25.2024