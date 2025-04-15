Skip to Content
S16E103Tue, Apr 15, 2025
At least 4 injured in school shooting at high school in Dallas, Texas; CDC: Estimated 1 in 31 children in America has autism; White House freezes Harvard funding
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Apr 15, 2025