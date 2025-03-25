S16E82Tue, Mar 25, 2025
Russia, Ukraine agree to limit attacks, halt strikes in Black Sea; Wildfires force mandatory evacuations in North Carolina; Asphyxiation ruled out in death of former Yankee Brett Gardner's son
TV-PG | 03.25.25 | 19:07 | CC
- 19:28Monday, Mar 24, 2025VP national security team mistakenly add reporter to chat about secret U.S. war plans; "Incendiary" devices found at Tesla dealership in Texas; Evacuations underway as East Coast battles wildfiresTV-PG
- 19:55Sunday, Mar 23, 2025Venezuela to resume accepting US deportation flights; Search for Houston shooting suspects; Pope returns home after hospital stayTV-PG
- 19:35Saturday, Mar 22, 2025Deadly mass shooting at car show; Trump instructs attorney general to report what he calls 'frivolous' lawsuits; Officials release bodycam footage in Gene Hackman deathTV-PG
- 19:45Friday, Mar 21, 2025Popular London airport temporarily closed after fire causes major power outages; Legal battle over Trump deportation flights; Family of 3 missing following Grand Canyon trip, Arizona winter stormTV-PG
- 19:44Thursday, Mar 20, 20253 charged in arson attacks on Tesla properties; Trump signs executive order aimed at dismantling Department of Education; Ringo Star goes countryTV-PG
- 17:48Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025Suspect in custody after barricade near CIA headquarters; Israel renews bombardment of the Gaza Strip after 2-month pause; Government releases latest batch of JFK assassination documentsTV-PG
- 19:38Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore splash down back on Earth; Israel pounds Gaza with fierce aerial assault; Red flag warnings posted in 8 statesTV-PG
- 19:53Monday, Mar 17, 2025Battle over Trump deportations of Venezuelans; 40 tornadoes confirmed in 11 states since Friday; Bus crash injures members of Pennsylvania bagpipe bandTV-PG
- 19:25Sunday, Mar 16, 2025Trump administration deports hundreds amid ongoing battle over immigration; Houthis vow to respond after US strikes; Dozens killed after Tornado outbreak in MidwestTV-PG
- 19:48Saturday, Mar 15, 2025Major tornado outbreak across the South; US launches air strikes on Yemen; Russian troops advance in KurskTV-PG
- 19:36Friday, Mar 14, 2025Trump slams prosecutions in Justice Department visit; Senate Democrats help in advancing bill to avert government shutdown; American Airlines flight catches fire at Denver airportTV-PG
- 19:36Thursday, Mar 13, 2025Connecticut man held captive by stepmom for over 20 years: Police; Powerful cross-country storm brings heavy rain to California; Congress faces looming government shutdown deadlineTV-PG
- 19:28Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025Trade war escalates as EU and Canada hit back with retaliatory tariffs; Department of Education cuts nearly 50% of staff; SpaceX launches mission to get NASA astronauts on ISS back to EarthTV-PG
- 19:35Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025Trump dismisses Wall Street alarm over his trade war; Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire; NTSB calls for partial helicopter ban at Reagan airportTV-PG
- 19:36Monday, Mar 10, 2025Container ship collides with anchored US oil tanker sparking inferno; Stocks plunge amid recession, trade war fears; ICE detains Palestinian activist at Columbia UniversityTV-PG
- 20:00Sunday, Mar 09, 2025Small plane crashes in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania; Authorities search for missing college student in the Dominican Republic; Historic church once again opens its doorsTV-PG
- 19:49Saturday, Mar 08, 2025Looming tariffs rattle economy; Russia launches wave of deadly aerial assaults against Ukraine; Growing concerns after deadly clashes across SyriaTV-PG
- 19:23Friday, Mar 07, 2025SpaceX's Starship explodes minutes into mission; Trump threatens new tariffs on Canada; Bald eagle nest cam captures live hatch in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:14Thursday, Mar 06, 2025Pope Francis surprises faithful with audio message; Trump puts new limits on Elon Musk; Bombshell evidence in the case against Bryan KohbergerTV-PG