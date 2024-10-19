S47E5The Menendez Brothers: Reversal of Fortune?
The latest on the Erik and Lyle Menendez case, the brothers who killed their parents in Beverly Hills, and never-before-seen excerpts from Barbara Walters' "20/20" interview with the brothers.
TV-PG | 10.19.24 | 01:20:50 | CC
