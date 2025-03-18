S5E125Tue, Mar 18, 2025
Eva Longoria, Paulina Chavez talk new Disney+ show; New developments after woman goes missing in Dominican Republic; Go backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
TV-PG | 03.18.25 | 33:27 | CC
- 35:09Monday, Mar 17, 2025New developments in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; Lab-grown meat becomes the focus of pop culture; Jonathan Roumie talks 'The Chosen'TV-PG
- 33:07Friday, Mar 14, 2025Master P teaches financial literacy through music; Poll: 54% of voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy; Ferg talks music career and what's nextTV-PG
- 34:16Thursday, Mar 13, 2025Search continues for missing college student in Dominican Republic; A look at pets and their impact on the planet; Big savings on sleep tech for $150 and underTV-PG
- 35:53Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025How to keep your money safe amid a volatile market; An inside look at the International Toy Fair in New York; Patina Miller talks 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'TV-PG
- 34:26Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025Don Johnson talks role in â Doctor Odysseyâ ; Latest efforts to get the Menendez brothers out of jail; Tori Amos talks new childrenâ s bookTV-PG
- 35:36Monday, Mar 10, 2025Could we be riding in flying cars soon?; Trump threatens new tariffs; Kelsey Cook talks 'Mark Your Territory'TV-PG
- 34:24Friday, Mar 07, 2025Cast of Buena Vista Social Club perform 'La Negra Tomasa'; Gov. JB Pritzker on education proposals in Illinois; How a cancer survivor found a new outlook on lifeTV-PG
- 35:07Thursday, Mar 06, 2025Darren Criss talks role in 'Maybe Happy Ending'; Democrats respond to Trump's address; Kelley Kitley talks female empowermentTV-PG
- 34:56Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025Samantha Brown talks travel tips and 'Places to Love'; Congress reacts to President Trump's congressional address; Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods talk 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'TV-PG
- 34:56Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025US tariffs on Canada and Mexico go into effect Tuesday; 5 former federal employees speak out following layoffs; Joshua Jackson discusses "Doctor Odyssey"TV-PG
- 35:51Monday, Mar 03, 2025Luke Bryan talks tour life and new season of 'American Idol'; Fallout continues from hostile Trump-Zelenskyy meeting; The costume designer behind 'Wicked' talks history-making winTV-PG
- 35:04Friday, Feb 28, 2025'Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts' special; Diane Warren talks 16th Oscar nomination; Road to the 97th Academy AwardsTV-PG
- 35:16Thursday, Feb 27, 2025Actor Jason Isaacs talks season 3 of 'The White Lotus'; Revisiting the Menendez murders; Ginger Zee shares sustainable takeout tipsTV-PG
- 35:31Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025Actor Phil Dunster talks new role in 'Surface'; Lawmakers rally behind the Born in the USA Act; New details on famous mommy vlogger Ruby Franke's caseTV-PG
- 35:31Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025All-star cast talks new series 'Running Point'; Diddy's defense moves to suppress evidence; Author Brad Meltzer talks new book 'Make Magic'TV-PG
- 35:16Monday, Feb 24, 2025Sen. Richard Blumenthal talks federal firings; Recapping awards show weekend; Behind the scenes of new movie 'Mickey 17'TV-PG
- 35:20Friday, Feb 21, 2025Luigi Mangione expected to appear in court for 1st time since arraignment; Author George E. Johnson talks new book 'Afro Sheen'; Comedian John Crist talks upcoming comedy tourTV-PG
- 35:35Thursday, Feb 20, 2025Vincent D'Onofrio talks 'Daredevil' series; A look inside the presidential descendants club; Teddy Swims talks Grammy nomination, new albumTV-PG
- 35:31Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025A$AP Rocky acquitted of felony assault charges; Wren T. Brown talks 'The Family Business'; Charlie Cox talks new 'Daredevil' seriesTV-PG