ABOUT
S45
E4
The Darkest Night
New details about the case of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, whose disappearance while on spring break stumped police for years.
TV-PG | 10.15.22 | 01:20:34 | CC
more episodes
01:19:59
S45 E3 - The Barefoot Witness
A workplace romance turns fatal for a Baton Rouge teacher-of-the-year mom. Could a three-year-old eyewitness help crack the case?
TV-PG | 10.08.2022
20/20
October 2022
The Darkest Night