S15E311Fri, Nov 22, 2024
First major snowfall of the season slams Northeast; Trump announces Pam Bondi as his new AG nominee after Gaetz withdraws; After burglaries, NHL and NBA join NFL in warning players
TV-PG | 11.22.24 | 19:38

World News Tonight with David Muir Season 15 Fri, Nov 22, 2024