S17E10Sun, Mar 9, 2025
'We launched a drug war, not a trade war': NEC director; Tariffs 'an attempt to stop the bleeding from the hemorrhaging of jobs': UAW chief; Trump's shifting tariff stance rattles stock market
TV-PG | 03.09.25 | 46:34 | CC

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
Sun, Mar 9, 2025