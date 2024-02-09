S15E241Mon, Sep 2, 2024
Israeli hostage deaths ignite massive protests, calls for cease-fire; 4 people killed in Labor Day train shooting near Chicago; US Marines attacked by mob on street in Turkey
TV-PG | 09.02.24 | 19:45 | CC
- 20:07Sunday, Sep 01, 2024Protests erupt in Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza; Millions of Americans on the move for Labor Day amid severe storms; 3 killed after small plane crashes into neighborhood TV-PG
- 19:47Friday, Aug 30, 2024NHL star and his brother killed by suspected drunk driver in New Jersey; Severe storms threaten Labor Day travel plans; Israeli forces kill Hamas commander in West BankTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Aug 29, 2024Mosquito-borne West Nile virus kills 2nd person in Wisconsin; Harris and Walz appeal to rural voters on Georgia bus tour; Airports brace for record-breaking Labor Day trafficTV-PG
- 19:57Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024Northeast braces for severe storms after record-breaking heat; Harris and Walz campaign in battleground Georgia; Israel launches largest West Bank raid in 20 yearsTV-PG
- 19:45Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024Hostage rescued from Gaza tunnel by IDF; 80 million Americans swelter in late summer heat wave; New Hampshire officials report 1st death from mosquito-spread virus 'Triple E'TV-PG
- 19:44Monday, Aug 26, 2024Alaska mudslide kills at least 1 person; Trump slams Harris, Biden for Afghanistan withdrawal while honoring fallen soldiers; Russian drone attack targets Ukraine's infrastructureTV-PG
- 19:13Sunday, Aug 25, 2024Israel launches preemptive strikes on Hezbollah; Race for White House down to 71 days; Mosquito-borne illnesses on the rise in USTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, Aug 24, 20242 Boeing Starliner astronauts set to come back to Earth on a Space-X craft; 10 weeks left until Election Day!; America strong: Little leaguer comes through both on and off the fieldTV-PG
- 19:34Friday, Aug 23, 2024RFK Jr. Suspending campaign, endorses Trump; 2 found dead after home explosion in Missouri; Former Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to shut off engines shares storyTV-PG
- 19:27Thursday, Aug 22, 2024Kamala Harris to accept her party's nomination on final night of DNC; Body of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch recovered from doomed Sicily yacht; Doctor flies plane hundreds of miles to rescue puppiesTV-PG
- 19:57Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024Tim Walz takes the convention stage on Day 3; RFK Jr. expected to drop out of presidential race this week; Trump delivers rally speech behind bulletproof glassTV-PG
- 19:49Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024Obamas discuss friendship and support for Harris on Day 2 of DNC; 2 Americans remain missing after superyacht sinks off coast of Sicily; Ukraine's assault on Russian soil intensifiesTV-PG
- 19:48Monday, Aug 19, 2024Biden delivers prime-time speech at DNC; With all eyes on Harris, Trump attempts to counterprogram the DNC; Protests erupt as DNC kicks off Day 1TV-PG
- 20:09Sunday, Aug 18, 2024Harris and Walz campaign hits Pennsylvania ahead of DNC; Flash flood warnings up and down East Coast; Chicago officials ramp up security ahead of expected protests at DNCTV-PG
- 19:47Saturday, Aug 17, 2024President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian troops are strengthening positions in Russia; Candidates make battleground swing in Pennsylvania; Hurricane Ernesto batters BermudaTV-PG
- 19:31Friday, Aug 16, 2024Hurricane Ernesto bears down on Bermuda; Woman charged in alleged scheme to steal Graceland, defraud Elvis Presley’s family; Army sergeant surprises daughters at school in ArizonaTV-PG
- 19:48Thursday, Aug 15, 2024Federal prosecutors charge 5 in death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry; Trump attacks Harris on cost of groceries, immigration; Ukraine claims its incursion has pushed 21 miles into RussiaTV-PG
- 19:56Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024Ernesto becomes hurricane, causes major power outages in Puerto Rico; Trump slams Biden, Harris' economic record; Hamas says it will not attend cease-fire talks with IsraelTV-PG
- 19:40Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024Israel goes on high alert over potential Iranian attack; Tropical Storm Ernesto threatens Puerto Rico; Greece wildfires force more than 30,000 to fleeTV-PG
