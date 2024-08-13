S15E222Tue, Aug 13, 2024
Israel goes on high alert over potential Iranian attack; Tropical Storm Ernesto threatens Puerto Rico; Greece wildfires force more than 30,000 to flee
TV-PG | 08.13.24 | 19:40 | CC
- 19:57Monday, Aug 12, 2024Millions prepare for aftershocks after earthquake rocks Los Angeles; Tropical Storm Ernesto barrels toward Caribbean islands; Ukrainian troops gain ground after incursion into RussiaTV-PG
- 19:59Sunday, Aug 11, 2024Appeal that gave Chiles' Bronze was 4 seconds too late, Olympic arbiter rules; Oklahoma City has worst flooding in living memory; Ukraine acknowledges military operation inside RussiaTV-PG
- 19:43Saturday, Aug 10, 2024Women's soccer team wins gold; Democratic duo gains ground in key swing states while on campaign trail; The Ultimate Disney Fan Event..D23!TV-PG
- 19:34Friday, Aug 09, 2024Sha'Carri Richardson wins her 1st Olympic gold medal; Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to 20 years for assaulting officer with pole; Official start to D23: The ultimate Disney fan eventTV-PG
- 19:46Thursday, Aug 08, 2024Trump, Harris will debate on ABC on Sept. 10; Athlete appears to drown during CrossFit Games in Texas: Officials ; Debby threatening Carolinas, Virginia with major floodingTV-PG
- 19:35Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024Taylor Swift shows in Vienna canceled after 2 arrested for possible planned attack; Vance, Harris and Walz campaigning in several states; Ukraine launches large-scale ground assault into RussiaTV-PG
- 19:41Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024Kamala Harris, Tim Walz hold 1st campaign rally together; Tropical Storm Debby's flooding threat escalates in Southeast; 5 US troops injured in rocket attack in IraqTV-PG
- 19:00Monday, Aug 05, 2024Wall Street suffers worst day in nearly 2 years; Debby leaves trail of death and destruction across Southeast; Kamala Harris closes in on VP decisionTV-PG
- 19:24Sunday, Aug 04, 2024A big day for Team USA at the Paris Olympics; Kamala Harris nears deadline to pick VP running mate; IDF on high alert after Tehran threatens retaliationTV-PG
- 19:17Saturday, Aug 03, 2024Millions in Northeast brace for dangerous thunderstorms; VP Harris closes in on decision for running mate; Thousands in streets in Venezuela demanding President Maduro step asideTV-PG
- 20:00Friday, Aug 02, 2024Harris has enough delegate votes to secure Democratic nomination; BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon; Team USA is winning more medals at the Summer Games in ParisTV-PG
- 19:50Thursday, Aug 01, 2024WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich among Americans freed in historic prisoner swap; Trump doubles down on racial attack against Harris; Hamas leader assassinated after explosive device stashed in roomTV-PG
- 19:52Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024Mideast could be on brink of wider war after Hamas leader assassination; Trump questions Harris' race in NABJ interview; Human remains found in house destroyed by Colorado wildfireTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024Israel strikes Beirut, targeting Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr; US women's gymnastics wins team gold medal; Viral photo of Olympic surfer’s midair celebrationTV-PG
- 19:54Monday, Jul 29, 2024Biden calls for Supreme Court reforms; Trump agrees to FBI interview for assassination attempt investigation; USA men's gymnastics wins bronze in Paris OlympicsTV-PG
- 19:49Sunday, Jul 28, 2024Race for the White House tightens with only 100 days left until Election Day; Pod of orcas attack yacht; Simone Biles soars in Paris Olympics comebackTV-PG
- 19:50Saturday, Jul 27, 2024Massive wildfires burn through California; Deadly rocket strike hits soccer field in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights; Trump and Harris hold weekend campaign blitzTV-PG
- 19:46Friday, Jul 26, 2024Massive arson attack disrupts rail travel before Paris Olympics; Trump meets with Netanyahu for 1st time post-presidency; Obama officially endorses Harris as Democratic nomineeTV-PG
- 19:54Thursday, Jul 25, 2024Officials arrest man on suspicion of starting California wildfire; Harris says she's 'ready to debate Donald Trump' on Sept. 10; Reports: Russian chef arrested in plot to disrupt OlympicsTV-PG
