S17E3Sun, Jan 19, 2025
'I think Mark Zuckerberg is a criminal.': Steve Bannon; Trump gives 'no indication of any progress' on the sale Tik Tok: Scott; Hostages expected to be released by Hamas after delay
TV-PG | 01.19.25 | 46:41 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 46:40S17 E2 - Sun, Jan 12, 2025'We now have a year-round fire season': FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell; 'We're going to get the Trump agenda put in place': Rep. Tom EmmerTV-PG | 01.12.2025
- 46:04S17 E1 - Sun, Jan 5, 2025New Orleans terror attack was 'not an issue of the border': Alejandro Mayorkas; Final goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter begins in GeorgiaTV-PG | 01.05.2025
- 46:36S16 E51 - Sun, Dec 29, 2024Ukraine has 'bipartisan support' in Congress despite Trump's comments: Sen. Cardin; 2 rescued, 179 dead in South Korean plane crash; 2024 ABC 'This Week' Holiday Staff CreditsTV-PG | 12.29.2024
- 46:23S16 E50 - Sun, Dec 22, 2024'I'm not rooting against him': John Fetterman on Trump's second term; Congress reaches an 11th-hour deal to avert a government shutdownTV-PG | 12.22.2024
- 46:37S16 E49 - Sun, Dec 15, 2024"We know of no foreign involvement": Alejandro Mayorkas on drone sightings; Post-Assad Syria begins to take shape after 50-year reign endsTV-PG | 12.15.2024
- 46:01S16 E48 - Sun, Dec 8, 2024Manhunt still underway for suspect in UnitedHealth CEO killing; Trump â ran on immigration, and he's going to be tough on immigrationâ : Rachael BadeTV-PG | 12.08.2024
- 47:03S16 E47 - Sun, Dec 1, 2024Biden administration will 'put Ukraine in the best possible position': Jake Sullivan; Trump should 'have the people he wants on his team': Mike RoundsTV-PG | 12.01.2024
- 46:30S16 E46 - Sun, Nov 24, 2024Trump taps loyalists for top jobs in second term; Recess appointments are a 'constitutionally available tool': Bill Hagerty; 'I believe you need to hear them out': Amy Klobuchar on Trump's nomineesTV-PG | 11.24.2024
- 46:26S16 E45 - Sun, Nov 17, 2024'We're at risk of politicizing the military': Elissa Slotkin on Trump appointments; 'Lives are at stake': Dr. Richard Besser on Trump HHS nomination; Tuesday marks 1,000 days of the war in UkraineTV-PG | 11.17.2024
- 46:06S16 E44 - Sun, Nov 10, 2024'We've got to unify in some way shape or form': Charlamagne Tha God; 'He's going to be a president for all Americans': Vivek Ramaswamy on Trump's election; Trump transition underway TV-PG | 11.10.2024
- 46:31S16 E43 - Sun, Nov 3, 2024Harris and Trump virtually tied in swing states; Trump's message in the campaign's final days has been 'dark' and 'divisive': Jon Karl; Officials ensure security of the vote ahead of Election DayTV-PG | 11.03.2024