S5E37Tue, Nov 5, 2024
Election Day 2024: What's happening in the battleground states; Brooklyn school girls inspired by Harris' campaign; Kendrick Sampson talks voting importance, Election Day expectation
TV-PG | 11.05.24 | 33:41 | CC
- 35:25Monday, Nov 04, 2024Push from foreign adversaries to sew disinformation amid election security; What to know to prepare and protect your rights at the polls; Melora Hardin talks Broadway play 'McNEAL'TV-PG
- 35:06Friday, Nov 01, 2024How teens are helping seniors live their best lives; Raakhee Mirchandani celebrates Diwali, talks childrenâ s book; Theater company aims to provide neuro-inclusive environmentTV-PG
- 33:21Thursday, Oct 31, 2024Jason Derulo talks Las Vegas residency; What colored pumpkins mean when it comes to your health; A look at the history of DiwaliTV-PG
- 35:28Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024Emily Watson talks 'Dune: Prophecy' series; A look at the issues affecting voters ahead of Election Day; Yvette Manessis Corporon talks latest novelTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024Maia Reficco, Jordan Fisher talk "Hadestown"; Sen. Bob Casey talks presidential election; Tips for eliminating carbon emissions in your daily lifeTV-PG
- 34:56Monday, Oct 28, 2024New poll looks at gender gap amongst voters; Previewing Prince William's upcoming documentary; John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler talk 'The Piano Lesson'TV-PG
- 35:20Friday, Oct 25, 2024The cast of 'A Wonderful World' performs 'Black and Blue'; Menendez brothers case revisited; Photographer Nat Butler on capturing iconic moments in NBA historyTV-PG
- 33:58Thursday, Oct 24, 2024North Carolina relief and recovery efforts 1 month post-Helene; Pennsylvania County Commissioner Neil Makhija is making voting easy; Leslie Bibb stars in new thriller, â Juror #2âTV-PG
- 35:10Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024Judith Light stars in new thriller, â Beforeâ ; Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries facing sex trafficking charges; The reality of Wayne BradyTV-PG
- 35:46Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024Tony Danza on starring in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' series; New proposal for contraception coverage; 2025 travel destinations and trendsTV-PG
- 33:11Monday, Oct 21, 2024Election security in Pennsylvania; Campaign focus turns to young voters in 2024 presidential election; A tasty tour of Philadelphia with Eva PilgrimTV-PG
- 33:39Friday, Oct 18, 2024A look at the 39th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees; Legendary singer Dionne Warwick reflects on iconic career; Dave Matthews talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductionTV-PG
- 34:32Thursday, Oct 17, 2024What to expect from the WNBA finals; Relatives call for Menendez brothersâ release; George Stephanopoulos with renowned rock musician Bruce SpringsteenTV-PG
- 35:06Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024Michael Urie talks new season of 'Shrinking'; Trump and Harris stump for votes in battleground states; A whimsical night with Natalia Lafourcade and Gustavo DudamelTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024Actor and musician Alex Wolff on new film, touring with Billie Eilish; 6 new lawsuits filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs; New pro womenâ s soccer team from Boston is taking the field in 2026TV-PG
- 35:51Monday, Oct 14, 2024Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers discusses upcoming election; Sen. Tammy Baldwin talks upcoming election; DeMarco Morgan visits his old stomping grounds in MilwaukeeTV-PG
- 34:29Friday, Oct 11, 2024Team Rubicon's Hurricane Milton relief efforts; Rand Jenkins talks 'Texans On Mission' organization; Daniel Dae Kim talks Broadway show 'Yellow Face'TV-PG
- 34:19Thursday, Oct 10, 2024Clearwater mayor talks impact of Hurricane Milton; Better Call Brian: Latest on the Menendez brothers and Diddy case; Erika Alexander on increasing voter eligibility awarenessTV-PG
- 35:19Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024Liberty University takes action in wake of Hurricane Helene; Homeland Security secretary discusses preparation for Hurricane Milton; Sheryl Lee Ralph talks 'Abbott Elementary'TV-PG