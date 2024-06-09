Skip to Content
S16E22Sun, Jun 9, 2024
4 hostages rescued from Gaza by Israeli forces; Hostage rescue mission was a ‘huge feat’: Peter Lerner; Border policy is ‘splintering’ Democrats: Khalid
TV-PG | 06.09.24 | 47:06 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 16Sun, Jun 9, 2024