S17E7Sun, Feb 16, 2025
'We want to have Ukraine and Russia both at the table' for peace deal: Mullin; DOJ files motion to drop charges against New York City mayor; White House pushes for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
TV-PG | 02.16.25 | 47:02 | CC

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
Sun, Feb 16, 2025