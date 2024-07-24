Skip to Content
S15E202Wed, Jul 24, 2024
Biden to speak for 1st time on his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race; Netanyahu's visit sparks wave of protests in DC; Trump shooter looked up Kennedy assassination details: FBI
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Wed, Jul 24, 2024