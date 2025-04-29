Skip to Content
S16E116Tue, Apr 29, 2025
Trump pressed on tariffs, Hegseth in ABC News exclusive interview; Car crashes into Illinois afterschool program, killing 3 children, 1 teen; Dangerous storms threatens over 45 million Americans
TV-PG | 04.29.25 | 19:14 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Apr 29, 2025