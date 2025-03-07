Skip to Content
S16E64Fri, Mar 7, 2025
SpaceX's Starship explodes minutes into mission; Trump threatens new tariffs on Canada; Bald eagle nest cam captures live hatch in California
TV-PG | 03.07.25 | 19:23 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, Mar 7, 2025