Skip to Content
S16E30Sun, Aug 4, 2024
Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris’ racial identity, Byron Donalds reacts; Donald Trump is ‘newly concerned about this race’: Susan Page; Pierre Thomas uncovers his family history of enslavement
TV-PG | 08.04.24 | 46:55 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 16Sun, Aug 4, 2024