S17E2Wed, Oct 16, 2024
Employee tries to swindle boss for more compensation by faking injury, Mom pressures daughter to attend conversion therapy cam, and Shopper berates employee who has Down syndrome.
TV-PG | 10.16.24 | 41:24 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 41:23S17 E1 - Mon, Oct 7, 2024Rude customer berates immigrant employee at car was; Girlfriend caught cheating at airport; Job applicant denied over body image.TV-PG | 10.07.2024
- 40:47S12 E12 - WWYD 09/22/17: Then and NowWhat Would You Do: The WWYD team re-tackles issues brought up in the season 1.NR | 09.22.2017
- 39:20S12 E11 - WWYD 9/15/17: Fraternity, Sorority Recruits Publicly HazedWhat Would You Do: New recruits are publicly hazed and humiliated during initiation into a fraternity; sales clerk refuses to sell transgender woman a dress; a child with Tourette's syndrome is bullied.NR | 09.15.2017
- 40:18S12 E10 - WWYD 09/08/17: Onlooker Harasses Parent with Different Race ChildSales clerk discriminates against Sikh man; A veteran cannot afford groceries; Women drug man at the bar and try to rob him; Bartender treats bar as her personal spaceNR | 09.08.2017
- 38:50S12 E9 - WWYD 09/01/17: Customer Abuses Employee with Down SyndromeA mother fat shames her daughter; A child is disciplined in public; Careless pharmacist embarrasses patients.NR | 09.01.2017
- 40:57S12 E8 - WWYD 08/25/17: Drug Store Employee Denies Muslim Man Passport PhotoWhat Would You Do: A female bartender is sexually harassed by her boss; A male soldier is berated because of homosexuality.NR | 08.25.2017
- 41:05S12 E7 - WWYD 8/18/17: Sales Clerk Refuses To Sell Clothes To Transgender WomanWhat Would You Do: Nail technician discriminates against woman for being overweight; Mother spends money on bag instead of food.NR | 08.18.2017
- 40:59S12 E6 - WWYD 08/11/17: Man Pushes His Pregnant Wife to Lose WeightFriends push girl to drink to excess; Child disrupts nail salon patronsNR | 08.11.2017
- 40:32S12 E5 - WWYD 08/04/17: Nanny Is Abused by Child While Mother Is Not WatchingParents disapprove of daughter's boyfriend because of social status; Teen boys selling fake event ticketsNR | 08.04.2017
- 40:59S12 E4 - WWYD 7/28/17: Mom Argues with Child over Gender Appropriate ToysA daughter disapproves of her father's much younger girlfriend; Customers at a diner become upset over a waiter with OCD.NR | 07.28.2017
- 38:35S12 E3 - WWYD 7/14/17: Foster Child Abused By Foster MotherA foster child is treated unfairly compared to her foster mother's biological child; A son comes out to his Mormon family; A diner asks another customer to watch her laptop.NR | 07.14.2017
- 41:03S12 E2 - WWYD 7/7/17: Waitress Discriminates Against Muslim FamilyWhat Would You Do: Restaurant hostess discriminates against Muslim family; Thief takes laptop left unattended; Latino parents disagree with son coming out.NR | 07.07.2017
- 40:58S12 E1 - WWYD 6/23/17: Muslim Teen Bullied by PeersWhat Would You Do: Muslim teen bullied by two friends; Parents disapprove of son's plus size girlfriend; Mother punishes son with hot sauce.NR | 06.23.2017
- 40:56S11 E15 - WWYD 12/15/16: Kids Dispute Santa's Skin ToneChildren debate the color of Santa's skin; Family cannot afford a Christmas tree; Man dressed as Santa gets drunk on his break.NR | 12.15.2016
- 41:06S11 E14 - WWYD 09/02/16: Concerned Mom Disapproves Of Son's Desire To Play FootballA mother won't let her son play football due to the danger of injuries; teens ask passersby for a cigarette light; teens use their mother's divorce to guilt her into buying them pricey shoes; illegal use of handicapped parking; bad hibachi chef.NR | 09.02.2016
- 40:17S11 E13 - WWYD 08/26/16: White Woman Introduces Asian Fiance To Disapproving ParentsParents of a bride-to-be disapprove of her interracial relationship; a man has an inappropriate relationship with his child's nanny; an elderly woman shoplifts; a man comes on to his son's girlfriend; a man verbally abuses his wife.NR | 08.26.2016
- 40:01S11 E12 - WWYD 08/19/16: Military Veteran Doesn't Have Enough Cash To Buy GroceriesInterracial couple get harassed in a restaurant by another customer; Woman is stunned when her date's boyfriend arrives; Street musician heckles people on a crowded sidewalkNR | 08.19.2016
- 39:08S11 E11 - WWYD 08/12/16: Parent Leaves Baby in a Hot CarA baby is left alone in a hot car with no parents in sight; A 15-year-old girl is approached by an older man who invites her back to his home to play music; Man refuses service from an employee at a car dealership, simply because she is a womanNR | 08.12.2016
- 40:36S11 E10 - WWYD 08/05/16: Muslim Woman Needs Help Changing TireA woman struggles to change her tire on a suburban street; a 16-year-old boy doesn't know how to react when the teenage girl he thought he was meeting turns out to be in her 40s; a husband is annoyed to learn he's having another daughter.NR | 08.05.2016
Out of list