S15E250Thu, Sep 12, 2024
Tropical storm Francine leaves nearly 400,000 without power; California firefighters hope slowing winds will reduce wildfire spread; Alaska Airlines plane aborts takeoff to avoid potential collision
TV-PG | 09.12.24 | 19:09 | CC
- 19:34Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024Harris, Trump shake hands again at 9/11 anniversary ceremony; Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana; Boy dies after falling from cruise ship balconyTV-PG
- 19:34Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024Presidential debate stage set as Harris and Trump make their final preparations; Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Francine; Body camera footage shows Tyreek Hill's arrestTV-PG
- 19:27Monday, Sep 09, 2024Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93; Harris and Trump gear up for high-stakes presidential debate; Kentucky police hunt suspect in freeway shootingTV-PG
- 19:58Sunday, Sep 08, 2024Manhunt underway for Kentucky highway gunman; Taylor Fritz comes up short to Jannik Sinner in US Open final; America strong: Closing ceremony at Paralympic Games in ParisTV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Sep 06, 202414-year-old school shooting suspect, father appear in court for 1st time; Man charged with plotting attack on NYC Jewish center: DOJ; Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala HarrisTV-PG
- 19:20Thursday, Sep 05, 2024Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax offenses; Colt Gray was previously interviewed after FBI received reports of online threats; Donald Trump announced major role for Elon MuskTV-PG
- 19:47Wednesday, Sep 04, 20242 students, 2 teachers killed in Georgia high school shooting; Russia interfering in 2024 presidential election: US; 7 killed in deadly strike in Lyiv, Ukraine, Zelenskyy saysTV-PG
- 19:41Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024Former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul arrested for plotting to promote Chinese interests; Trump, Harris prepare for debate showdown; 2 US Marines assaulted by Turkey nationalists: OfficialsTV-PG
- 19:45Monday, Sep 02, 2024Israeli hostage deaths ignite massive protests, calls for cease-fire; 4 people killed in Labor Day train shooting near Chicago; US Marines attacked by mob on street in TurkeyTV-PG
- 20:07Sunday, Sep 01, 2024Protests erupt in Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza; Millions of Americans on the move for Labor Day amid severe storms; 3 killed after small plane crashes into neighborhood TV-PG
- 19:47Friday, Aug 30, 2024NHL star and his brother killed by suspected drunk driver in New Jersey; Severe storms threaten Labor Day travel plans; Israeli forces kill Hamas commander in West BankTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Aug 29, 2024Mosquito-borne West Nile virus kills 2nd person in Wisconsin; Harris and Walz appeal to rural voters on Georgia bus tour; Airports brace for record-breaking Labor Day trafficTV-PG
- 19:57Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024Northeast braces for severe storms after record-breaking heat; Harris and Walz campaign in battleground Georgia; Israel launches largest West Bank raid in 20 yearsTV-PG
- 19:45Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024Hostage rescued from Gaza tunnel by IDF; 80 million Americans swelter in late summer heat wave; New Hampshire officials report 1st death from mosquito-spread virus 'Triple E'TV-PG
- 19:44Monday, Aug 26, 2024Alaska mudslide kills at least 1 person; Trump slams Harris, Biden for Afghanistan withdrawal while honoring fallen soldiers; Russian drone attack targets Ukraine's infrastructureTV-PG
- 19:13Sunday, Aug 25, 2024Israel launches preemptive strikes on Hezbollah; Race for White House down to 71 days; Mosquito-borne illnesses on the rise in USTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, Aug 24, 20242 Boeing Starliner astronauts set to come back to Earth on a Space-X craft; 10 weeks left until Election Day!; America strong: Little leaguer comes through both on and off the fieldTV-PG
- 19:34Friday, Aug 23, 2024RFK Jr. Suspending campaign, endorses Trump; 2 found dead after home explosion in Missouri; Former Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to shut off engines shares storyTV-PG
- 19:27Thursday, Aug 22, 2024Kamala Harris to accept her party's nomination on final night of DNC; Body of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch recovered from doomed Sicily yacht; Doctor flies plane hundreds of miles to rescue puppiesTV-PG
