S15E199Sun, Jul 21, 2024
Biden drops presidential reelection bid, endorses Vice President Harris; Trump campaign responds to Biden dropping out of race; Democrats prepare for unpredictable Democratic National Convention
TV-PG | 07.21.24 | 20:04 | CC

