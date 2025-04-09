Skip to Content
S16E97Wed, Apr 9, 2025
Inside El Salvador mega-prison where U.S. sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants; Stocks surge after Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs; Lawyers spar over evidence in Idaho college murders case
World News Tonight with David Muir
