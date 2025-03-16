Skip to Content
S17E11Sun, Mar 16, 2025
US airstrikes targeting Houthis â was an overwhelming responseâ : Waltz; Democrats need to stop â intramural fighting and bleedingâ quickly: Sen. Whitehouse; US launchesÂ widespread airstrikes in Yemen
TV-PG | 03.16.25 | 46:17

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
Sun, Mar 16, 2025