S17E14Sun, Apr 6, 2025
'I don't think you're going to see a big effect on the consumer in the U.S.': Hassett; Trump's vows of retribution is a way to 'to hurt people': Booker; Trump's new tariffs send stock markets tumbling
TV-PG | 04.06.25 | 46:40 | CC

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
Sun, Apr 6, 2025