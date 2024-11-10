Skip to Content
S16E44Sun, Nov 10, 2024
'We've got to unify in some way shape or form': Charlamagne Tha God; 'He's going to be a president for all Americans': Vivek Ramaswamy on Trump's election; Trump transition underway 
TV-PG | 11.10.24 | 46:06 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 16Sun, Nov 10, 2024