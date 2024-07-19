S15E197Fri, Jul 19, 2024
A wave of international IT outages affected airlines, banks and more; New calls for President Biden to end his bid for reelection; Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years
TV-PG | 07.19.24 | 19:38 | CC
- 19:54Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Trump set to address the RNC in 1st speech since assassination attempt; Biden isolates at his beach house after testing positive for COVID-19; Remembering comedy legend Bob NewhartTV-PG
- 19:49Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024California Rep. Adam Schiff calls for Pres. Biden to drop out of election; Biden tests positive for COVID: White House; JD Vance expected to deliver keynote address at RNCTV-PG
- 19:45Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024Trump's Secret Service protection increased due to Iran threat: Sources; Officers shoot, kill man near RNC venue in Milwaukee; Record heat hits East CoastTV-PG
- 19:37Monday, Jul 15, 2024Trump picks JD Vance as his vice president; Video shows moment would-be Trump assassin climbed onto the roof; FBI analyzing hundreds of tips to create profile of Thomas CrooksTV-PG
- 20:07Sunday, Jul 14, 2024FBI investigates assassination attempt on Trump; Security ramped up ahead of Republican National Convention; Actress Shannen Doherty loses cancer battle at 53TV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Jul 12, 2024Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' case after defense claims evidence was withheld; Defiant Biden travels to Michigan to press case against TrumpTV-PG
- 19:17Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Manhunt in Houston for gunman who ambushed, killed on-duty deputy; Consumer prices rose in June compared to a year ago; White House guests share concerns after seeing Biden weeks before debateTV-PG
- 19:59Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Pelosi says 'time is running short' for Biden to decide if he'll stay in the race; 180-passenger plane's tire explodes during takeoff; Opening statements in Alec Baldwin's trial over 'Rust' shootingTV-PG
- 19:36Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024Biden speaks at high-stakes NATO summit amid concerns over his candidacy; Democratic lawmakers hold closed-door meeting; FAA investigating close call between 2 planes in New YorkTV-PG
- 19:56Monday, Jul 08, 2024Parkinson's disease expert visited White House 8 times in 8 months; Tropical Storm Beryl inundates Houston area with 5 to 9 inches of rain; United 757 plane loses landing gear tire at LAXTV-PG
- 19:51Sunday, Jul 07, 2024France's election: The latest in the battle between parties; Growing calls for Biden to step aside; Record heat and explosive wildfires in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:24Saturday, Jul 06, 2024Biden faces pressure to bow out of presidential race; NFL rookie killed in early morning car crash in Maryland; Pint-sized activist takes steps to make neighborhood saferTV-PG
- 19:09Friday, Jul 05, 2024Biden insists he is 'staying in' presidential race; Seismic change in the UK as the Labour Party wins in a landslide victory; Hurricane Beryl heads toward Texas TV-PG
- 19:33Thursday, Jul 04, 2024Biden: 'I screwed up' on the debate stage; Law enforcement on alert in New York City for Fourth of July; US Marine Corps Sgts. reunite with their K-9sTV-PG
- 19:38Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024Roughly 30,000 evacuated amid northern California wildfire; Eye of Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica; Law enforcement on high alert for the Fourth of JulyTV-PG
- 19:33Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Death toll rises to 6 as strongest July hurricane ever takes aim at Jamaica; Democrats voice growing concern about Biden's campaign in wake of the debate; FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer'sTV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Jul 01, 2024Judge declares mistrial in Karen Read murder case; Supreme Court gives Trump broad immunity in Jan. 6 case; Biden remains out of the public eye as Democrats worryTV-PG
- 19:51Sunday, Jun 30, 2024New York attorney general investigates police shooting in Utica; Severe weather alert on East Coast; Celebrating Pride across AmericaTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, Jun 29, 2024Fourth of July travel surge; Biden defiant after debate backlash; Rescued Israeli hostage speaks outTV-PG
