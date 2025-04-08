Skip to Content
S16E96Tue, Apr 8, 2025
Dozens killed after roof collapses at popular Nightclub in the DR; Officials: New evidence in assassination plot against Trump; Protests erupt in Idaho after autistic teen shot by police
TV-PG | 04.08.25 | 19:53 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Apr 8, 2025