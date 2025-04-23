S16E111Wed, Apr 23, 2025
Thousands from around the world line up to pay last respects to Pope Francis; State of emergency as massive New Jersey wildfire triples in size; Crews race to contain major chemical leak in Texas
TV-PG | 04.23.25 | 19:26 | CC
- 19:26Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025Vatican reveals Pope Francis' final words ahead of funeral; IMF forecasts global economic slowdown, with US hit hard; Uncovering the 'Secrets of the Penguins' in new National Geographic seriesTV-PG
- 20:24Monday, Apr 21, 2025Vatican: Pope Francis dies at age 88; David Muir looks back at the extraordinary life and legacy of Pope Francis; Following death of Pope Francis, cardinals meet to begin selection of new popeTV-PG
- 20:05Sunday, Apr 20, 20252nd Signal chat shows Pete Hegseth shared strike details with family: Sources; Tornadoes and severe storms cross the central US; Revenge of the Sith at a Star Wars conventionTV-PG
- 19:27Saturday, Apr 19, 2025Supreme Court halts some deportations; New details about FSU shooting suspect; High-stakes nuclear talks between US and IranTV-PG
- 19:35Friday, Apr 18, 2025Police: FSU victims identified as suspect identified as stepson of deputy; Chilling 911 call in Pennsylvania governor arson attack releasedTV-PG
- 19:47Thursday, Apr 17, 2025At least 2 killed, 6 injured after gunman opens fire at Florida State University; Engine fire forces Mexico-bound plane to evacuate; Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges in CEO killingTV-PG
- 19:37Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025Video shows moment shooter opens fire inside Dallas high school; Stock markets tanks after warning from Fed Chair Powell; Jet suffers damage after terrifying hard landing in Puerto RicoTV-PG
- 19:36Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025At least 4 injured in school shooting at high school in Dallas, Texas; CDC: Estimated 1 in 31 children in America has autism; White House freezes Harvard fundingTV-PG
- 19:42Monday, Apr 14, 2025Suspect faces attempted murder, terrorism charges in the firebombing of PA Gov's home; 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California; All-female Blue Origin crew blasts into spaceTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Apr 13, 2025Fire at Pennsylvania governor's residence was arson: Police; Russian missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine; Wrongfully deported Maryland man is 'alive and secure': DOJTV-PG
- 18:56Saturday, Apr 12, 2025Phones, computers exempt from tariffs; Teen kills parents in Trump assassination plot: FBI; 1st round of nuclear talks between Iran and Trump administrationTV-PG
- 19:04Friday, Apr 11, 2025Fiery plane crash in Boca Raton, Florida, kills all 3 on board; Judge: Columbia University activist can be deported from U.S.; China fires back in trade war, raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%TV-PG
- 20:24Thursday, Apr 10, 2025Helicopter touring NYC crashes into Hudson River, killing all 6 on board; Two planes with 6 members of Congress on board clip wings at Reagan Airport; U.S. stocks dive again amid trade warTV-PG
- 19:53Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025Inside El Salvador mega-prison where U.S. sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants; Stocks surge after Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs; Lawyers spar over evidence in Idaho college murders caseTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025Dozens killed after roof collapses at popular Nightclub in the DR; Officials: New evidence in assassination plot against Trump; Protests erupt in Idaho after autistic teen shot by policeTV-PG
- 19:47Monday, Apr 07, 2025Market turmoil and Trump's new tariff threats to China; Biotech lab: Extinct dire wolf created using grey wolf genes; Trump says he will hold direct talks with Iran on its nuclear programTV-PG
- 19:52Sunday, Apr 06, 2025UCONN crowned NCAA champions; Second child measles death in Texas; Beloved 84-year-old UPS driver honored for making deliveries safely and with a smileTV-PG
- 19:43Saturday, Apr 05, 2025Large protests against Trump administration from coast-to-coast; Flash flood emergency from the South to the Midwest; Deadly strike under 'thorough examination': IDFTV-PG
- 19:49Friday, Apr 04, 2025Stock markets plunge again as China retaliates with 34% tariff on all U.S. products; Beloved priest fatally shot outside church; Bull riding star killed by bull in Texas rodeo tragedyTV-PG