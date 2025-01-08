Skip to Content
S16E7Wed, Jan 8, 2025
5 dead as devastating wildfires spread in California; tens of thousands evacuated amid California wildfire; American Airlines plane clips tail of United plane on taxiway at Chicago airport
TV-PG | 01.08.25 | 20:56 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 16Wed, Jan 8, 2025