Skip to Content
S15E296Tue, Nov 5, 2024
Voters line up for hours to cast ballots in swing state Pennsylvania; Ukrainian forces engage North Korean troops in combat: Report; Dedicated poll workers make sure every vote gets counted
TV-PG | 11.05.24 | 19:35 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Tue, Nov 5, 2024