S14E197Tue, Jul 16, 2024
What to know about Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance; Alexis Ohanian talks innovation, motivation and productivity; Biggest Amazon Prime Day deals to shop
TV-PG | 07.16.24 | 01:05:38 | CC
- 01:10:39Monday, Jul 15, 2024How Trump assassination attempt will affect Republican National Convention, campaign; Shannen Doherty dies at 53 after breast cancer battle; Bon Jovi bandmate talks new podcast with daughterTV-PG
- 35:02Sunday, Jul 14, 2024Authorities investigate assassination attempt on Trump, identify shooter; The security, threat environment in the US; The life and legacy of Richard SimmonsTV-PG
- 01:07:24Saturday, Jul 13, 2024Celebrating sharks with the Florida Aquarium; Judge dismisses case against Alec Baldwin; How to pack for your summer vacation like a proTV-PG
- 01:09:35Friday, Jul 12, 2024Blair Underwood talks new film, 'Longlegs'; Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out in 1st TV interview since announcing pregnancy; Remembering Shelley DuvallTV-PG
- 01:08:43Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Coffee shop hires baristas of all abilities; Opening statements begin in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial; The rise of 'mystery travel'TV-PG
- 01:10:19Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Kevin and Franklin Jonas talk 'Claim to Fame'; Serena Williams talks hosting ESPY Awards; Rare look inside wing of Buckingham PalaceTV-PG
- 01:08:13Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024Vanessa Williams talks 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical; Mesh shoes are the style of the summer; Cottage cheese flatbread goes viralTV-PG
- 01:10:12Monday, Jul 08, 2024Tyler Perry talks 'Divorce in the Black'; Jenn Tran talks new season of 'The Bachelorette'; Birkenstock sandals to 'Try Before You Buy'TV-PG
- 31:52Sunday, Jul 07, 20242 brothers set out to help their 3rd brother find love; Calls from Democrats for Biden to drop out increase; A look inside Rafah with the IDFTV-PG
- 01:06:28Saturday, Jul 06, 2024Biden talks debate performance with George Stephanopoulos; Tropical Storm Beryl takes aim at Texas Gulf Coast; ‘Inside Out 2’ star Liza Lapira on this summer’s billion dollar blockbusterTV-PG
- 01:08:35Friday, Jul 05, 2024Disney Movie Moments screens 'Inside Out 2' at children's hospitals; Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico; 'GMA' visits Pearland, TexasTV-PG
- 01:08:59Thursday, Jul 04, 2024'GMA' visits Haddonfield, New Jersey; Hurricane Beryl batters Jamaica; July Fourth travel expected to hit new record for the holidayTV-PG
- 01:08:06Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024Lauren Roberts talks new book 'Reckless'; 'GMA' visits Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunscreens to 'Try Before You Buy'TV-PG
- 01:08:21Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker talk new 'Descendants' film; How to protect yourself from extreme heat; Celebrating the American spirit in MinneapolisTV-PG
- 01:03:34Monday, Jul 01, 2024Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay during Glastonbury set; 'Tenniscore' looks to take you from the court to everyday wear; Carola Lovering and Tia Williams share sizzling summer reads roundupTV-PG
- 33:16Sunday, Jun 30, 2024Lifeguard speaks out after rescuing 7 people from rip-current; Biden campaign doing damage control following debate; Investigation underway after shooting of 13-year-old boy by policeTV-PG
- 01:08:19Saturday, Jun 29, 2024Meet China’s beloved celebrity pandas; 4th of July travel expected to break records; Remembering actor Martin MullTV-PG
- 01:08:46Friday, Jun 28, 2024Biggest moments from 1st presidential debate; Parents fight to hold social media companies accountable for kids' deaths; David Archuleta surprises fans on 'GMA'TV-PG
- 01:09:50Thursday, Jun 27, 2024Lindsay Lohan talks 'Freaky Friday 2'; Biden, Trump set to face off in 1st presidential debate; Dr. Jennifer Ashton bids farewell to 'GMA'TV-PG
