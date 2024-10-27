S16E42Sun, Oct 27, 2024
The energy on the Harris campaign trail is 'off the charts': Mark Cuban; The rhetoric is 'dangerous': Graham on former generals' criticism of Trump
10.27.24
S16 E41 - Sun, Oct 20, 2024 - 3 Democratic governors predict Harris will win key 'blue wall' states; The Breakdown: 'Blue wall' states critical for electoral victory; Trump deploys increasingly dark rhetoric on the trail
S16 E40 - Sun, Oct 13, 2024 - Protect Your Vote: False claims of noncitizen voting circulate ahead of the election; Donald Trump spreads baseless claims at rallies; Kamala Harris goes on media blitz ahead of election
S16 E39 - Sun, Oct 6, 2024 - Donald Trump holds rally at site of 1st attempted assassination; Netanyahu vows Israel will respond to Iran missile attack; FEMA counters misinformation about Hurricane Helene emergency response
S16 E38 - Sun, Sep 29, 2024 - Kamala Harris 'ought to court all voters': Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake; Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill Hezbollah's leader and top commander
S16 E37 - Sun, Sep 22, 2024 - Escalating military action is not in Israel's 'best interest': John Kirby; The Secret Service is guarding 'more people than they've ever had to': Rep. Kelly
S16 E36 - Sun, Sep 15, 2024 - 'Simply not true' that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Ohio: Gov. DeWine; Debate showed Harris is 'about the American people': Massachusetts Gov. Healey
S16 E35 - Sun, Sep 8, 2024 - 'It's important for people to recognize he's not a conservative': Liz Cheney on Trump; Trump will show up at the debate 'from a position of strength': Gov. Sanders
S16 E34 - Sun, Sep 1, 2024 - Harris policy shifts are 'a sign of a good leader': Jared Polis; Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin among 6 hostages found dead in Gaza
S16 E33 - Sun, Aug 25, 2024 - The Harris campaign is 'still working through their policies': Sen. Bernie Sanders; Israel launches preemptive strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah fires hundreds of rockets
S16 E32 - Sun, Aug 18, 2024 - Donald Trump is 'not fit' to be commander in chief: Sen. Tammy Duckworth; Chicago prepares for thousands of expected protesters at the DNC; Swing state voters weigh in on the transformed campaign
S16 E31 - Sun, Aug 11, 2024 - 'President Trump is extremely confident' in the ticket's chance of winning: JD Vance; Charlamagne tha God on the new Democratic presidential ticket
S16 E30 - Sun, Aug 4, 2024 - Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris' racial identity, Byron Donalds reacts; Donald Trump is 'newly concerned about this race': Susan Page; Pierre Thomas uncovers his family history of enslavement
S16 E29 - Sun, Jul 28, 2024 - Voters are 'excited about her vision for the future': Wes Moore on Harris candidacy; Republicans 'don't really want to solve' border problems: Gov. JB Pritzker
S16 E28 - Sun, Jul 21, 2024 - Secret Service director 'needs to go': Speaker Mike Johnson; 'The time has come' for Joe Biden to 'pass the torch': Joe Manchin; 'They need a new candidate': Swing state voters reflect on Biden, Trump
S16 E27 - Sun, Jul 14, 2024 - Trump injured but safe after rally shooting; 'An inch difference and the president would have been dead': David McCormick; Lawmakers and investigators comment on Trump assassination attempt
S16 E26 - Sun, Jul 7, 2024 - Biden: 'I don't think anybody's more qualified to be president'; How the Secret Service is getting ready for the RNC and DNC; 'A very painful moment' for Democrats: Marianna Sotomayor
S16 E25 - Sun, Jun 30, 2024 - Biden is the 'only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump': Sen. Chris Coons; Trump ally Steve Bannon on what a 2nd Trump term could look like
S16 E24 - Sun, Jun 23, 2024 - Biden 'using the tools available to him' on immigration: Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Extreme weather across US is the 'beginning of the new normal': Bill Nye
S16 E23 - Sun, Jun 16, 2024 - Tim Scott on his vote to certify the 2020 election: 'I will stand by that decision'; Trump tariff proposal would make life 'unaffordable' for Americans: Janet Yellen