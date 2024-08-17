S14E229Sat, Aug 17, 2024
Cooking with Instagram sensation ‘Fire Escape Cooking’ chef Joe Vadakkedam; Hurricane Ernesto bears down on Bermuda; Violinist born with 1 hand helps find their unique sound
TV-PG | 08.17.24 | 01:07:27 | CC
- 01:06:28Friday, Aug 16, 2024G-Eazy chats new album and world tour; 5 people charged in connection with death of Matthew Perry; Family of firefighter killed at Trump rally speaks outTV-PG
- 01:09:48Thursday, Aug 15, 2024Halle Berry and doctors talk stages and symptoms of menopause; 2 Americans sentenced to prison in Russia; Eras tour set to return to the stage since folded terror plotTV-PG
- 01:09:30Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024Lily Collins talks 'Emily in Paris' season 4; Hiroyuki Sanada talks 'Shogun'; Garcelle Beauvais talks new Lifetime movieTV-PG
- 01:08:36Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024Julianne Hough talks new book, 'Everything We Never Knew'; Trump’s interview with Musk plagued with tech issues; Chuck E. Cheese debuts new subscription option for familiesTV-PG
- 31:33Sunday, Aug 11, 2024A look back at the best viral moments of the Paris Olympics; Harris, Walz conclude 5-state swing as Trump holds campaign fundraisers; D23 announces future offerings at the Disney ParksTV-PG
- 01:07:17Saturday, Aug 10, 2024The biggest surprises from day 1 of D23; Passenger plane plummets to the ground in Brazil; Kamala Harris and Donald Trump hold dueling rallies in the WestTV-PG
- 01:07:42Friday, Aug 09, 2024Bob Iger previews D23, ’Moana 2'; Trump says he will take part in ABC News September debate against Harris; Women of Team USA dominate at Paris OlympicsTV-PG
- 01:09:10Thursday, Aug 08, 2024Maui rebuilds 1 year after devastating wildfires; Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall; 'GMA' learns French etiquette at Paris OlympicsTV-PG
- 01:09:00Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024Kamala Harris debuts running mate Tim Walz at rally; All eyes on breakdancing at the Olympics; Deserving mom gets a makeoverTV-PG
- 01:08:30Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024Sandra Lee talks 'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship'; Dr. Ian Smith talks new novel, 'Eagle Rock'; Pierre Thomas shares personal journey with 10 Million Names ProjectTV-PG
- 01:07:59Monday, Aug 05, 2024Cate Blanchett talks new film, 'Borderlands'; Nancy Pelosi talks new book, ‘The Art of Power’; Hurricane Debby makes landfall in FloridaTV-PG
- 32:48Sunday, Aug 04, 2024Track and Field Olympians shine in Paris; Vice President Harris expected to name running mate soon; Police investigate death of a man held down by Milwaukee hotel staffTV-PG
- 01:07:49Saturday, Aug 03, 2024Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal son diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes; Get ready for tax-free back to school shopping; Learn to train like an OlympianTV-PG
- 01:11:06Friday, Aug 02, 2024Carrie Underwood performs 'Before He Cheats' on 'GMA'; Freed Americans land in US after prisoner swap; New details in assassination of Hamas political leaderTV-PG
- 01:06:31Thursday, Aug 01, 2024Director of 'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes' talks late star's life; Trump falsely questions Harris’ race during NABJ interview; Study suggests Zepbound can help patients dealing with heart failureTV-PG
- 01:05:52Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024Matt Damon talks new film, 'The Instigators'; Political leader of Hamas killed in Tehran; 'GMA' celebrates 'Summerween'TV-PG
- 01:08:48Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024Elizabeth Banks talks season 6 of 'Press Your Luck'; Neve Campbell talks new movie, 'Swan Song'; Marion Jones talks life and career rebootTV-PG
- 01:07:54Monday, Jul 29, 2024'The Boys with the Bus' embark on a road trip; James Patterson and Mike Lupica talk new book; 'GMA' tries fencing at 2024 Summer GamesTV-PG
- 33:41Sunday, Jul 28, 2024How the early Halloween shopping trend could land you a good deal; Park Fire now California’s 7th largest wildfire ever; Local SWAT team details account of Trump rally assassination attemptTV-PG
