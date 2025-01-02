S15E2Thu, Jan 2, 2025
FBI investigates deadly New Orleans truck attack as possible act of terror; Simone Biles named SIâ s Sportsperson of the Year; Content creators take a stand against artificial intelligence
- 01:08:32Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024Donald Trump's historic comeback to win the White House; Armorion Smith and family receive a surprise; Dan Pashman shares budget-friendly dinner recipes under $20TV-PG
- 01:07:03Friday, Jan 03, 2025Matt Rogers talks podcast 'Las Culturistas'; Tributes pour in for victims of New Orleans attack; New cancer treatment uses patients' own cellsTV-PG
- 01:04:25Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025Catching up with NASCAR's youngest Black driver; Robin Roberts takes on the 'Hot Ones' challenge; Aloe Blacc performs 'Stand Together' from new albumTV-PG
- 01:09:03Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024NYPD preps massive security operation ahead of New Year's Eve; Funeral plans for former President Jimmy Carter revealed; Trump backs Johnson ahead of crucial vote for House speakerTV-PG
- 01:09:01Monday, Dec 30, 2024Jimmy Carter dies at 100; NYC security preparations underway ahead of New Year's Eve; Mystery grows over deadly South Korea plane crashTV-PG
- 34:05Sunday, Dec 29, 2024South Korean passenger plane crash-lands, killing scores; Deadly tornado outbreak in the South; Tracking the New Year's forecastTV-PG
- 01:06:54Saturday, Dec 28, 2024Actress Annie Gonzalez talks new Jenni Rivera biopic; Trump asks SCOTUS to delay TikTok deadline; Holiday return rush 101TV-PG
- 01:07:25Friday, Dec 27, 2024Chef Michael Vignola shares his NYE recipes; 2nd stowaway found on board Delta flight; Trump renews threats that US should expand overseas territoriesTV-PG
- 01:08:35Thursday, Dec 26, 2024Basketball, football and Beyoncé take over Christmas Day; Millions of Americans hit the sky and roads in post-Christmas travel rush; From 'Wicked' to Taylor Swift: Looking back on 2024TV-PG
- 01:12:48Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024Millions wake up to a white Christmas; The NBA gets animated with Disney for 'Dunk the Halls'; Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs 'Christmas Canon'TV-PG
- 01:07:00Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer; Kate and Charlie Gibson's last-minute book gift ideas; Fun holiday party game ideasTV-PG
- 01:03:08Monday, Dec 23, 2024Kate Middleton shares personal message ahead of Christmas; Sneak peek of NBA's 1st real-time animated game; Last-minute holiday gift ideasTV-PG
- 26:54Sunday, Dec 22, 2024Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, smear campaign; What's in the government funding bill?; Arctic cold freezing the Northeast as Americans hit the airports and highwaysTV-PG
- 01:09:17Saturday, Dec 21, 2024The story behind Betty Jo Ice Cream's viral success; Millions under winter alerts during holiday travel; Ways to practice self-care for a happier holidaysTV-PG
- 01:08:51Friday, Dec 20, 2024'Squid Game' cast talks season 2; Workers picket outside Amazon facilities; Lawmakers race to avert government shutdown ahead of midnight deadlineTV-PG
- 01:05:04Thursday, Dec 19, 2024Model Petra Nemcova opens up 20 years after deadly tsunami; Congress passes child abuse act championed by Paris Hilton; 'GMA' looks back at favorite moments of 2024TV-PG
- 01:09:55Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024Aaron Pierre talks 'Mufasa: The Lion King'; Couple who wed live on 'GMA' shares update 20+ years later; Woman receives kidney transplant grown from pigTV-PG
- 01:08:12Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult dish on 'Nosferatu'; 1st look at 'Blink,' the story of 1 family's bucket list; How meditation can help with holiday stressTV-PG
- 01:10:25Monday, Dec 16, 2024Billy Eichner talks 'Mufasa: The Lion King'; 'The Simpsons' crew talks holiday special; Breaking down holiday tipping etiquetteTV-PG