Sun, May 5, 2024
Hundreds rescued from rising floodwaters in southeast Texas; Urgent search in New Mexico for missing baby girl; The Madonna concert that broke all records
TV-PG | 05.05.24 | 19:33 | CC
- 19:47Saturday, May 04, 2024University of Michigan protesters interrupt graduation ceremonies; Flood Watch for parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas; The Rolling Stones perform at New Orleans Jazz FestTV-PG
- 19:52Friday, May 03, 2024Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial; Houston bracing for catastrophic flooding; Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pelosi, Al GoreTV-PG
- 19:52Thursday, May 02, 2024President Joe Biden speaks out on college protests; Large tanker fire shuts down lanes on I-95 in Connecticut; Trump signals he might not testify after allTV-PG
- 19:54Wednesday, May 01, 2024Brittney Griner speaks out for the 1st time since being released from a Russian prison; 170 protesters arrested at Columbia, City College receive summonses; 15 reported tornadoes in the last 24 hoursTV-PG
- 19:45Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024Columbia University's pro-Palestinian protest escalates as school building occupied; New details revealed in deadly Charlotte standoff; Car crashes into store; shoppers injuredTV-PG
- 19:53Monday, Apr 29, 20243 officers killed, 5 wounded during standoff; Columbia protesters continue encampment despite ultimatum; Push for Israel-Hamas cease-fire growsTV-PG
- 19:47Sunday, Apr 28, 2024Deadly tornado outbreak levels towns in heartland; Hundreds arrested in campus protests over Israel-Hamas war; Another American arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition in luggageTV-PG
- 19:31Friday, Apr 26, 2024Emergency slide falls off Delta flight in midair; Trump assistant testifies at NYC hush money trial; NFL Draft kicks off day 2TV-PG
- 19:15Thursday, Apr 25, 2024Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape conviction overturned; Supreme Court hears arguments in key presidential immunity case; Plastic bag recycling truths revealedTV-PG
- 20:08Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024New video claims to show American hostage in Gaza; Baltimore Bridge channel to open soon, allowing 80% of ships to return; Protests around college campuses lead to arrests, shutdownTV-PG
- 20:01Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024Pro-Palestinian protests lead to arrests on college campuses; David Pecker details catch-and-kill deal with Trump Tower doorman; Police arrest suspect in kidnapping case captured on doorbell cameraTV-PG
- 21:24Monday, Apr 22, 2024Prosecutors, Trump attorneys give opening arguments in hush money case; Tensions high as Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Columbia University; Close call collision at JFK under investigationTV-PG
- 19:19Sunday, Apr 21, 2024Passover warning from New York authorities to Jewish community; House Speaker Mike Johnson faces uncertain fate; SCOTUS to hear appeal over lower court ruling on homeless caseTV-PG
- 19:42Saturday, Apr 20, 2024House approves $95 billion foreign aid package; Explosion hits base in Iraq; Flash flood threat across the SouthTV-PG
- 19:21Friday, Apr 19, 2024School shooting plot thwarted: FBI; Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse; Taylor Swift releases surprise double album, breaks streaming recordsTV-PG
- 19:51Thursday, Apr 18, 202412 jurors seated in Trump trial, alternates to come; Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Columbia University; Kennedy family members endorse Biden over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.TV-PG
- 19:59Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Boeing whistleblower testifies about alleged quality issues; Senate dismisses Mayorkas impeachment trial; Biden hits Pennsylvania for campaign stopsTV-PG
- 19:31Tuesday, Apr 16, 20247 Jurors selected in Trump NYC fraud trial; Severe storm system with threat of tornadoes approaching Midwest; Ohio man charged with murder of Uber driver: PoliceTV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Apr 15, 2024High tension looms as Israel weighs response to Iran; Trump NYC fraud trial commences; Western military keeps eyes Iran alliesTV-PG
