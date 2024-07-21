S14E202Sun, Jul 21, 2024
Fallout after global outage, how long will the ripple effects last?; Trump, Vance take stage at 1st joint rally a week after assassination attempt; WNBA stars clash at All-Star game thriller
TV-PG | 07.21.24 | 32:31 | CC
- 01:06:53Saturday, Jul 20, 2024Elyssa Friedland talks latest novel ‘Jackpot Summer’; Trump and Vance on the campaign trail in Michigan; World recovering from global internet outagesTV-PG
- 01:10:38Friday, Jul 19, 2024Kane Brown talks fatherhood, new music and making history; Airlines halt service due to global IT issues; Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in prisonTV-PG
- 01:07:50Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Shawn Levy talks 'Deadpool & Wolverine'; Biden tests positive for COVID as pressure grows for him to leave 2024 race; JD Vance takes center stage at RNCTV-PG
- 01:05:23Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024Shaquille O'Neal talks new game show, 'Lucky 13'; Nikki Haley endorses Trump at RNC; Tory Burch talks finding your purposeTV-PG
- 01:05:38Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024What to know about Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance; Alexis Ohanian talks innovation, motivation and productivity; Biggest Amazon Prime Day deals to shopTV-PG
- 01:10:39Monday, Jul 15, 2024How Trump assassination attempt will affect Republican National Convention, campaign; Shannen Doherty dies at 53 after breast cancer battle; Bon Jovi bandmate talks new podcast with daughterTV-PG
- 35:02Sunday, Jul 14, 2024Authorities investigate assassination attempt on Trump, identify shooter; The security, threat environment in the US; The life and legacy of Richard SimmonsTV-PG
- 01:07:24Saturday, Jul 13, 2024Celebrating sharks with the Florida Aquarium; Judge dismisses case against Alec Baldwin; How to pack for your summer vacation like a proTV-PG
- 01:09:35Friday, Jul 12, 2024Blair Underwood talks new film, 'Longlegs'; Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out in 1st TV interview since announcing pregnancy; Remembering Shelley DuvallTV-PG
- 01:08:43Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Coffee shop hires baristas of all abilities; Opening statements begin in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial; The rise of 'mystery travel'TV-PG
- 01:10:19Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Kevin and Franklin Jonas talk 'Claim to Fame'; Serena Williams talks hosting ESPY Awards; Rare look inside wing of Buckingham PalaceTV-PG
- 01:08:13Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024Vanessa Williams talks 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical; Mesh shoes are the style of the summer; Cottage cheese flatbread goes viralTV-PG
- 01:10:12Monday, Jul 08, 2024Tyler Perry talks 'Divorce in the Black'; Jenn Tran talks new season of 'The Bachelorette'; Birkenstock sandals to 'Try Before You Buy'TV-PG
- 31:52Sunday, Jul 07, 20242 brothers set out to help their 3rd brother find love; Calls from Democrats for Biden to drop out increase; A look inside Rafah with the IDFTV-PG
- 01:06:28Saturday, Jul 06, 2024Biden talks debate performance with George Stephanopoulos; Tropical Storm Beryl takes aim at Texas Gulf Coast; ‘Inside Out 2’ star Liza Lapira on this summer’s billion dollar blockbusterTV-PG
- 01:08:35Friday, Jul 05, 2024Disney Movie Moments screens 'Inside Out 2' at children's hospitals; Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico; 'GMA' visits Pearland, TexasTV-PG
- 01:08:59Thursday, Jul 04, 2024'GMA' visits Haddonfield, New Jersey; Hurricane Beryl batters Jamaica; July Fourth travel expected to hit new record for the holidayTV-PG
- 01:08:06Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024Lauren Roberts talks new book 'Reckless'; 'GMA' visits Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunscreens to 'Try Before You Buy'TV-PG
- 01:08:21Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker talk new 'Descendants' film; How to protect yourself from extreme heat; Celebrating the American spirit in MinneapolisTV-PG
