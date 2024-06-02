S16E21Sun, Jun 2, 2024
Donald Trump vows to appeal guilty verdict in New York criminal case; Israel has 'accomplished most of their goals in Gaza': John Kirby
TV-PG | 06.02.24 | 46:54 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 46:39S16 E20 - Sun, May 19, 2024How presidential debates can make or break campaigns; New debate rules will prevent ‘circus atmosphere’ Trump wants: Chris Van Hollen; Ukraine’s second-largest city under bombardment by RussiaTV-PG | 05.19.2024
- 46:44S16 E19 - Sun, May 12, 2024Inside the historic White House Situation Room; ‘I hope Prime Minister Netanyahu is thinking about his legacy’: Sen. Chris Coons; Michael Cohen expected to testify against Trump in hush money trialTV-PG | 05.12.2024
- 47:11S16 E18 - Sun, May 5, 2024'We cannot take this lightly’: Eric Adams on campus protests; Antitrust laws are a bipartisan concern regardless of who’s doing the job: Lina KhanTV-PG | 05.05.2024
- 46:35S16 E17 - Sun, Apr 28, 2024Supreme Court hears Trump’s claim on ‘absolute immunity’; Hamas is ‘considering’ hostage deal on the table: John Kirby; Trump voters in Georgia are hoping for a landslide win over BidenTV-PG | 04.28.2024
- 46:35S16 E16 - Sun, Apr 21, 2024‘There aren’t easy answers’ to the political divide in US: Stephen Breyer; Mike Johnson’s speakership at risk following bipartisan foreign aid votesTV-PG | 04.21.2024
- 47:09S16 E15 - Sun, Apr 14, 2024Biden ‘has done everything’ he can to protect abortion rights: Sen. Tina Smith; Iran launches direct attack on Israel; Trump's first criminal trial set to begin MondayTV-PG | 04.14.2024
- 47:09S16 E14 - Sun, Apr 7, 2024War in Gaza is a ‘war against humanity': World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés; ‘Black Sunday’ survivors, families reunite 20 years laterTV-PG | 04.07.2024
- 46:16S16 E13 - Sun, Mar 31, 2024Islamic State has been growing ‘unabated’ in Afghanistan: Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie; The rise, fall and reemergence of the Islamic State terror groupTV-PG | 03.31.2024
- 46:07S16 E12 - Sun, Mar 24, 2024Israeli offensive in Rafah 'would be a mistake': Vice President Kamala Harris; ISIS claims responsibility for concert hall attack in MoscowTV-PG | 03.24.2024
- 46:22S16 E11 - Sun, Mar 17, 2024White House wants to see ByteDance ‘no longer in control’ of TikTok: John Kirby; Donald Trump makes controversial comments at rally in OhioTV-PG | 03.17.2024
- 45:37S16 E10 - Sun, Mar 10, 2024Joe Biden ‘deserves more credit’ for ‘historic’ economic results: Pete Buttigieg; TikTok faces government scrutiny over national security concerns; Voters have ‘moved beyond’ Jan. 6: Rep. Nancy MaceTV-PG | 03.10.2024
- 46:23S16 E9 - Sun, Mar 3, 2024Democrats need to 'go on the offense' on border control: Sen. Chris Murphy; Aid access in Gaza must be ‘daily, consistent, and massive’: Chef Jose AndresTV-PG | 03.03.2024
- 46:33S16 E8 - Sun, Feb 25, 2024Some clinics pause IVF treatments after Alabama Supreme Court ruling on embryos; Ukraine marks 2 years since Russian invasionTV-PG | 02.25.2024
- 46:56S16 E7 - Sun, Feb 18, 2024President Biden ‘has no main character energy at all’: Charlamagne tha God; Nikki Haley on whether Trump would support her as GOP nominee: ‘I highly doubt it’TV-PG | 02.18.2024
- 47:10S16 E6 - Sun, Feb 11, 2024Netanyahu: Securing hostages' release and eliminating Hamas 'not mutually exclusive'; Gov. Kemp on 2024: Republicans need to ‘quit looking in the rearview mirror’TV-PG | 02.11.2024
- 46:57S16 E5 - Sun, Feb 4, 2024‘There will be more action’ in response to the killing of 3 US troops: Sullivan; Supreme Court to begin oral arguments on Trump 14th Amendment caseTV-PG | 02.04.2024
- 46:59S16 E4 - Sun, Jan 28, 2024Americans ‘are more concerned about tomorrow than they are yesterday': Tim Scott; Pennsylvania voters share why they’re sticking with Trump in 2024TV-PG | 01.28.2024
- 46:50S16 E3 - Sun, Jan 21, 2024Trump mockery of Haley’s first name is ‘politics in America’: Gov. Doug Burgum; Trump aiming to close out GOP race after blowout Iowa winTV-PG | 01.21.2024
- 46:37S16 E2 - Sun, Jan 14, 2024Trump focuses ‘election on things’ that are ‘advantageous for Democrats’: DeSantis; Winter weather batters Iowa in lead-up to caucus dayTV-PG | 01.14.2024
Out of list