S16E84Thu, Mar 27, 2025
RFK Jr. cuts 20,000+ Health and Human Services jobs; South Carolina firefighters battle intense wildfires as evacuations expand; Americans celebrate Major League Baseball's Opening Day
TV-PG | 03.27.25 | 19:28 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
