S16E109Mon, Apr 21, 2025
Vatican: Pope Francis dies at age 88; David Muir looks back at the extraordinary life and legacy of Pope Francis; Following death of Pope Francis, cardinals meet to begin selection of new pope
TV-PG | 04.21.25 | 20:24 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Apr 21, 2025