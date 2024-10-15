Skip to Content
S15E278Tue, Oct 15, 2024
Record number of early votes cast in Georgia; 92 unaccounted for in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene; US tells Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza or risk military aid
TV-PG | 10.15.24 | 19:40 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Tue, Oct 15, 2024