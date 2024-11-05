Sat, May 11, 2024
IDF orders 300,000 Palestinians to evacuate Rafah; Donald Trump holds Jersey Shore campaign rally; Michigan AG investigates deadly police pursuit and collision
TV-PG | 05.11.24 | 19:37 | CC
- 19:53Friday, May 10, 2024Russia launches a new ground assault in Ukraine's north; US report finds Israel may be misusing weapons in Gaza; New look at the Beatles 'Let It Be' after 50 yearsTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, May 09, 2024Tornadoes strike across heartland, with more severe weather on the way; Netanyahu fires back over Biden's threat to halt weapons to Israel; 2 skiers who were missing in Utah avalanche found deadTV-PG
- 19:43Wednesday, May 08, 2024US paused bomb shipment to Israel; 50 million Americans under severe weather threats; House kills Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Mike JohnsonTV-PG
- 19:49Tuesday, May 07, 2024Stormy Daniels takes the stand in Trump hush money trial; 19 tornadoes reported in 7 states across the Plains; 30 killed in Rafah as people start evacuating: Local officialTV-PG
- 20:06Monday, May 06, 2024White House says Hamas Cease-fire negotiations hit ‘critical stage’; Attempted church shooting in Pennsylvania caught on video; Hundreds rescued from flooding as waters continue rising in HoustonTV-PG
- 19:33Sunday, May 05, 2024Hundreds rescued from rising floodwaters in southeast Texas; Urgent search in New Mexico for missing baby girl; The Madonna concert that broke all recordsTV-PG
- 19:47Saturday, May 04, 2024University of Michigan protesters interrupt graduation ceremonies; Flood Watch for parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas; The Rolling Stones perform at New Orleans Jazz FestTV-PG
- 19:52Friday, May 03, 2024Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial; Houston bracing for catastrophic flooding; Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pelosi, Al GoreTV-PG
- 19:52Thursday, May 02, 2024President Joe Biden speaks out on college protests; Large tanker fire shuts down lanes on I-95 in Connecticut; Trump signals he might not testify after allTV-PG
- 19:54Wednesday, May 01, 2024Brittney Griner speaks out for the 1st time since being released from a Russian prison; 170 protesters arrested at Columbia, City College receive summonses; 15 reported tornadoes in the last 24 hoursTV-PG
- 19:45Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024Columbia University's pro-Palestinian protest escalates as school building occupied; New details revealed in deadly Charlotte standoff; Car crashes into store; shoppers injuredTV-PG
- 19:53Monday, Apr 29, 20243 officers killed, 5 wounded during standoff; Columbia protesters continue encampment despite ultimatum; Push for Israel-Hamas cease-fire growsTV-PG
- 19:47Sunday, Apr 28, 2024Deadly tornado outbreak levels towns in heartland; Hundreds arrested in campus protests over Israel-Hamas war; Another American arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition in luggageTV-PG
- 19:31Friday, Apr 26, 2024Emergency slide falls off Delta flight in midair; Trump assistant testifies at NYC hush money trial; NFL Draft kicks off day 2TV-PG
- 19:15Thursday, Apr 25, 2024Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape conviction overturned; Supreme Court hears arguments in key presidential immunity case; Plastic bag recycling truths revealedTV-PG
- 20:08Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024New video claims to show American hostage in Gaza; Baltimore Bridge channel to open soon, allowing 80% of ships to return; Protests around college campuses lead to arrests, shutdownTV-PG
- 20:01Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024Pro-Palestinian protests lead to arrests on college campuses; David Pecker details catch-and-kill deal with Trump Tower doorman; Police arrest suspect in kidnapping case captured on doorbell cameraTV-PG
- 21:24Monday, Apr 22, 2024Prosecutors, Trump attorneys give opening arguments in hush money case; Tensions high as Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Columbia University; Close call collision at JFK under investigationTV-PG
- 19:19Sunday, Apr 21, 2024Passover warning from New York authorities to Jewish community; House Speaker Mike Johnson faces uncertain fate; SCOTUS to hear appeal over lower court ruling on homeless caseTV-PG
