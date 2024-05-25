S14E146Sat, May 25, 2024
Flying with the US Navy Blue Angels; American freed after ammunition arrest in Turks and Caicos; Best deals for Memorial Day Weekend
TV-PG | 05.25.24 | 01:04:41 | CC
- 01:05:37Friday, May 24, 2024Celine Dion opens up in new doc, 'I Am: Celine'; Best times to drive over Memorial Day weekend; How officials plan to keep swimmers safe from sharks during beach seasonTV-PG
- 01:06:46Thursday, May 23, 2024'GMA' celebrates after-school program creator in Detroit; Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across multiple states; Busy start to Memorial Day travel rushTV-PG
- 01:08:57Wednesday, May 22, 2024Jeremy Renner talks 'Mayor of Kingstown' and gives health update; Life inside the USS Bataan; How to escape from a sinking carTV-PG
- 01:09:38Tuesday, May 21, 2024Abi Carter and Will Moseley talk 'American Idol' journey; Anya Taylor-Joy talks 'Furiosa'; Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out on possible war crimes prosecutionTV-PG
- 01:04:37Monday, May 20, 2024Chris Hemsworth talks new movie, 'Furiosa'; Iran’s president, foreign minister die in apparent helicopter crash; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologizes for video showing alleged assault of ex-girlfriendTV-PG
- 30:40Sunday, May 19, 20241st black astronaut candidate will finally get his chance at 90 to launch into space; Fighting rages near Ukraine’s 2nd-largest city; State department issuing alert for LGBTQ+ travelersTV-PG
- 01:04:10Saturday, May 18, 2024Maui students visit another community that emerged from tragedy; New video reportedly shows Diddy assaulting Cassie; Israel says its recovered bodies of 3 hostagesTV-PG
- 01:07:12Friday, May 17, 2024John Oates opens up about legal dispute with former partner Daryl Hall; Deadly storms slam South; 1st person to receive Neuralink implant speaks outTV-PG
- 01:10:03Thursday, May 16, 2024'GMA' celebrates 30 years of Disney on Broadway; Zelenskyy speaks out amid Russian assault; Olivia Munn speaks out on health battleTV-PG
- 01:07:41Wednesday, May 15, 2024Sheryl Lee Ralph talks 'Abbott Elementary'; Kelly Clarkson faces backlash over use of weight loss drug; Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie talk season 3 of 'Bridgerton'TV-PG
- 01:08:07Tuesday, May 14, 2024Rob McElhenney talks new season of 'Welcome to Wrexham'; Officer in Situation Room on Jan. 6 speaks out; Tips for an affordable trip to QuebecTV-PG
- 01:03:40Monday, May 13, 2024Jimmy Kimmel talks family life and 22 seasons of late-night; Cast of 'Bridgerton' talk new season; Northern lights make appearance across USTV-PG
- 32:48Sunday, May 12, 2024Double graduation for mother and her daughter on Mother’s Day; Israel orders new widespread evacuation in Rafah; Trump campaigns ahead of Monday’s trialTV-PG
- 01:08:37Saturday, May 11, 2024Celebrating the lei with Meleana Estes; State Department reports Israel's possible misuse of US weapons in Gaza; Rare solar storm creates Northern Lights spectacle across USTV-PG
- 01:10:47Friday, May 10, 2024Surprise for 25th anniversary of 'Breakfast in Bed'; New clashes on college campuses across the US; ‘Baby Reindeer’ alleged stalker speaks outTV-PG
- 01:09:06Thursday, May 09, 2024Owen Teague, Kevin Durand talk 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'; Stepfather, mother of American soldier detained in Russia break their silence; TikTok rolls out feature to label AI contentTV-PG
- 01:10:18Wednesday, May 08, 2024Elmo talks new mental health resources; Stormy Daniels testifies in Trump criminal trial; Jennifer Connelly talks 'Dark Matter'TV-PG
- 01:09:21Tuesday, May 07, 2024Biggest stars show out for 2024 Met Gala; Whoopi Goldberg talks new memoir, 'Bits and Pieces'; Miss USA resigns, citing mental healthTV-PG
- 01:11:44Monday, May 06, 2024Jennifer Lopez talks Met Gala, new movie, 'Atlas'; Gio Benitez rappels down the Empire State Building; Tom Brady gets roastedTV-PG
