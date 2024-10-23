S5E28Wed, Oct 23, 2024
Judith Light stars in new thriller, 'Before'; Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries facing sex trafficking charges; The reality of Wayne Brady
TV-PG | 10.23.24 | 35:10 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 35:10Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024Judith Light stars in new thriller, â Beforeâ ; Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries facing sex trafficking charges; The reality of Wayne BradyTV-PG
- 35:46Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024Tony Danza on starring in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' series; New proposal for contraception coverage; 2025 travel destinations and trendsTV-PG
- 33:11Monday, Oct 21, 2024Election security in Pennsylvania; Campaign focus turns to young voters in 2024 presidential election; A tasty tour of Philadelphia with Eva PilgrimTV-PG
- 33:39Friday, Oct 18, 2024A look at the 39th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees; Legendary singer Dionne Warwick reflects on iconic career; Dave Matthews talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductionTV-PG
- 34:32Thursday, Oct 17, 2024What to expect from the WNBA finals; Relatives call for Menendez brothersâ release; George Stephanopoulos with renowned rock musician Bruce SpringsteenTV-PG
- 35:06Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024Michael Urie talks new season of 'Shrinking'; Trump and Harris stump for votes in battleground states; A whimsical night with Natalia Lafourcade and Gustavo DudamelTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024Actor and musician Alex Wolff on new film, touring with Billie Eilish; 6 new lawsuits filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs; New pro womenâ s soccer team from Boston is taking the field in 2026TV-PG
- 35:51Monday, Oct 14, 2024Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers discusses upcoming election; Sen. Tammy Baldwin talks upcoming election; DeMarco Morgan visits his old stomping grounds in MilwaukeeTV-PG
- 34:29Friday, Oct 11, 2024Team Rubicon's Hurricane Milton relief efforts; Rand Jenkins talks 'Texans On Mission' organization; Daniel Dae Kim talks Broadway show 'Yellow Face'TV-PG
- 34:19Thursday, Oct 10, 2024Clearwater mayor talks impact of Hurricane Milton; Better Call Brian: Latest on the Menendez brothers and Diddy case; Erika Alexander on increasing voter eligibility awarenessTV-PG
- 35:19Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024Liberty University takes action in wake of Hurricane Helene; Homeland Security secretary discusses preparation for Hurricane Milton; Sheryl Lee Ralph talks 'Abbott Elementary'TV-PG
- 35:23Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024Baked by Melissa founder shares her story as a business owner; Community rallies to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Helene; Nafessa Williams talks 'Rivals'TV-PG
- 35:25Monday, Oct 07, 2024Andrew Garfield talks new film We Live in Time; Remembering the Oct. 7 attack on Israel 1 year later; A look at the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North CarolinaTV-PG
- 34:51Friday, Oct 04, 2024Cyndi Lauper announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour; Relief efforts underway for Hurricane Helene victims; Sports journalist Michael Silver talks new bookTV-PG
- 35:43Thursday, Oct 03, 2024A look at the Freedom Summer's 60th anniversary; Dockworkers hit picket lines for a third day; Sam Tejada talks podcast 'A Healthy Point Of View'TV-PG
- 34:51Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024Vice presidential debate highlights; NBA champ Iman Shumpert talks new ESPN+ series; Peter Krause talks new season of '9-1-1'TV-PG
- 35:32Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024Judge strikes down Georgia abortion ban; Tips for reducing your risk for breast cancer; Actor Paul Reiser talks new movie 'The Problem with People'TV-PG
- 35:13Monday, Sep 30, 2024Previewing the 2024 vice presidential debate; A look at the 2025 best college rankings; Luke Bryan on new album and ‘American Idol’TV-PG
- 35:24Friday, Sep 27, 2024New York City Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to federal bribery, fraud charges; ‘Faith Friday’ with Rabbi Rachel Ain; A preview of this weekend’s 2024 Global Citizen FestivalTV-PG