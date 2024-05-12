Skip to Content
Sun, May 12, 2024
Canadian wildfires force thousands to evacuate; Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen set to testify Monday in hush money trial; Family celebrates first Mother’s Day together
TV-PG | 05.12.24 | 19:54 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Sun, May 12, 2024