S16E29Sun, Jul 28, 2024
Voters are ‘excited about her vision for the future’: Wes Moore on Harris candidacy; Republicans ‘don't really want to solve’ border problems: Gov. JB Pritzker
TV-PG | 07.28.24 | 47:11 | CC
- 47:02S16 E28 - Sun, Jul 21, 2024Secret Service director ‘needs to go’: Speaker Mike Johnson; ‘The time has come’ for Joe Biden to ‘pass the torch’: Joe Manchin; ‘They need a new candidate’: Swing state voters reflect on Biden, TrumpTV-PG | 07.21.2024
- 46:19S16 E27 - Sun, Jul 14, 2024Trump injured but safe after rally shooting; ‘An inch difference and the president would have been dead’: David McCormick; Lawmakers and investigators comment on Trump assassination attemptTV-PG | 07.14.2024
- 46:04S16 E26 - Sun, Jul 7, 2024Biden: ‘I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be president’; How the Secret Service is getting ready for the RNC and DNC; ‘A very painful moment’ for Democrats: Marianna SotomayorTV-PG | 07.07.2024
- 47:08S16 E25 - Sun, Jun 30, 2024Biden is the ‘only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump’: Sen. Chris Coons; Trump ally Steve Bannon on what a 2nd Trump term could look likeTV-PG | 06.30.2024
- 46:25S16 E24 - Sun, Jun 23, 2024Biden ‘using the tools available to him’ on immigration: Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Extreme weather across US is the ‘beginning of the new normal’: Bill NyeTV-PG | 06.23.2024
- 46:50S16 E23 - Sun, Jun 16, 2024Tim Scott on his vote to certify the 2020 election: ‘I will stand by that decision’; Trump tariff proposal would make life ‘unaffordable’ for Americans: Janet YellenTV-PG | 06.16.2024
- 47:06S16 E22 - Sun, Jun 9, 20244 hostages rescued from Gaza by Israeli forces; Hostage rescue mission was a ‘huge feat’: Peter Lerner; Border policy is ‘splintering’ Democrats: KhalidTV-PG | 06.09.2024
- 46:54S16 E21 - Sun, Jun 2, 2024Donald Trump vows to appeal guilty verdict in New York criminal case; Israel has 'accomplished most of their goals in Gaza': John KirbyTV-PG | 06.02.2024
- 46:39S16 E20 - Sun, May 19, 2024How presidential debates can make or break campaigns; New debate rules will prevent ‘circus atmosphere’ Trump wants: Chris Van Hollen; Ukraine’s second-largest city under bombardment by RussiaTV-PG | 05.19.2024
- 46:44S16 E19 - Sun, May 12, 2024Inside the historic White House Situation Room; ‘I hope Prime Minister Netanyahu is thinking about his legacy’: Sen. Chris Coons; Michael Cohen expected to testify against Trump in hush money trialTV-PG | 05.12.2024
- 47:11S16 E18 - Sun, May 5, 2024'We cannot take this lightly’: Eric Adams on campus protests; Antitrust laws are a bipartisan concern regardless of who’s doing the job: Lina KhanTV-PG | 05.05.2024
- 46:35S16 E17 - Sun, Apr 28, 2024Supreme Court hears Trump’s claim on ‘absolute immunity’; Hamas is ‘considering’ hostage deal on the table: John Kirby; Trump voters in Georgia are hoping for a landslide win over BidenTV-PG | 04.28.2024
- 46:35S16 E16 - Sun, Apr 21, 2024‘There aren’t easy answers’ to the political divide in US: Stephen Breyer; Mike Johnson’s speakership at risk following bipartisan foreign aid votesTV-PG | 04.21.2024
- 47:09S16 E15 - Sun, Apr 14, 2024Biden ‘has done everything’ he can to protect abortion rights: Sen. Tina Smith; Iran launches direct attack on Israel; Trump's first criminal trial set to begin MondayTV-PG | 04.14.2024
- 47:09S16 E14 - Sun, Apr 7, 2024War in Gaza is a ‘war against humanity': World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés; ‘Black Sunday’ survivors, families reunite 20 years laterTV-PG | 04.07.2024
- 46:16S16 E13 - Sun, Mar 31, 2024Islamic State has been growing ‘unabated’ in Afghanistan: Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie; The rise, fall and reemergence of the Islamic State terror groupTV-PG | 03.31.2024
- 46:07S16 E12 - Sun, Mar 24, 2024Israeli offensive in Rafah 'would be a mistake': Vice President Kamala Harris; ISIS claims responsibility for concert hall attack in MoscowTV-PG | 03.24.2024
- 46:22S16 E11 - Sun, Mar 17, 2024White House wants to see ByteDance ‘no longer in control’ of TikTok: John Kirby; Donald Trump makes controversial comments at rally in OhioTV-PG | 03.17.2024
- 45:37S16 E10 - Sun, Mar 10, 2024Joe Biden ‘deserves more credit’ for ‘historic’ economic results: Pete Buttigieg; TikTok faces government scrutiny over national security concerns; Voters have ‘moved beyond’ Jan. 6: Rep. Nancy MaceTV-PG | 03.10.2024
