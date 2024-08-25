S16E33Sun, Aug 25, 2024
The Harris campaign is ‘still working through their policies’: Sen. Bernie Sanders; Israel launches preemptive strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah fires hundreds of rockets
TV-PG | 08.25.24 | 46:22 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 46:55S16 E32 - Sun, Aug 18, 2024Donald Trump is ‘not fit’ to be commander in chief: Sen. Tammy Duckworth; Chicago prepares for thousands of expected protesters at the DNC; Swing state voters weigh in on the transformed campaignTV-PG | 08.18.2024
- 46:38S16 E31 - Sun, Aug 11, 2024‘President Trump is extremely confident’ in the ticket’s chance of winning: JD Vance; Charlamagne tha God on the new Democratic presidential ticketTV-PG | 08.11.2024
- 46:55S16 E30 - Sun, Aug 4, 2024Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris’ racial identity, Byron Donalds reacts; Donald Trump is ‘newly concerned about this race’: Susan Page; Pierre Thomas uncovers his family history of enslavementTV-PG | 08.04.2024
- 47:11S16 E29 - Sun, Jul 28, 2024Voters are ‘excited about her vision for the future’: Wes Moore on Harris candidacy; Republicans ‘don't really want to solve’ border problems: Gov. JB PritzkerTV-PG | 07.28.2024
- 47:02S16 E28 - Sun, Jul 21, 2024Secret Service director ‘needs to go’: Speaker Mike Johnson; ‘The time has come’ for Joe Biden to ‘pass the torch’: Joe Manchin; ‘They need a new candidate’: Swing state voters reflect on Biden, TrumpTV-PG | 07.21.2024
- 46:19S16 E27 - Sun, Jul 14, 2024Trump injured but safe after rally shooting; ‘An inch difference and the president would have been dead’: David McCormick; Lawmakers and investigators comment on Trump assassination attemptTV-PG | 07.14.2024
- 46:04S16 E26 - Sun, Jul 7, 2024Biden: ‘I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be president’; How the Secret Service is getting ready for the RNC and DNC; ‘A very painful moment’ for Democrats: Marianna SotomayorTV-PG | 07.07.2024
- 47:08S16 E25 - Sun, Jun 30, 2024Biden is the ‘only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump’: Sen. Chris Coons; Trump ally Steve Bannon on what a 2nd Trump term could look likeTV-PG | 06.30.2024
- 46:25S16 E24 - Sun, Jun 23, 2024Biden ‘using the tools available to him’ on immigration: Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Extreme weather across US is the ‘beginning of the new normal’: Bill NyeTV-PG | 06.23.2024
- 46:50S16 E23 - Sun, Jun 16, 2024Tim Scott on his vote to certify the 2020 election: ‘I will stand by that decision’; Trump tariff proposal would make life ‘unaffordable’ for Americans: Janet YellenTV-PG | 06.16.2024
- 47:06S16 E22 - Sun, Jun 9, 20244 hostages rescued from Gaza by Israeli forces; Hostage rescue mission was a ‘huge feat’: Peter Lerner; Border policy is ‘splintering’ Democrats: KhalidTV-PG | 06.09.2024
- 46:54S16 E21 - Sun, Jun 2, 2024Donald Trump vows to appeal guilty verdict in New York criminal case; Israel has 'accomplished most of their goals in Gaza': John KirbyTV-PG | 06.02.2024
- 46:39S16 E20 - Sun, May 19, 2024How presidential debates can make or break campaigns; New debate rules will prevent ‘circus atmosphere’ Trump wants: Chris Van Hollen; Ukraine’s second-largest city under bombardment by RussiaTV-PG | 05.19.2024
- 46:44S16 E19 - Sun, May 12, 2024Inside the historic White House Situation Room; ‘I hope Prime Minister Netanyahu is thinking about his legacy’: Sen. Chris Coons; Michael Cohen expected to testify against Trump in hush money trialTV-PG | 05.12.2024
- 47:11S16 E18 - Sun, May 5, 2024'We cannot take this lightly’: Eric Adams on campus protests; Antitrust laws are a bipartisan concern regardless of who’s doing the job: Lina KhanTV-PG | 05.05.2024
- 46:35S16 E17 - Sun, Apr 28, 2024Supreme Court hears Trump’s claim on ‘absolute immunity’; Hamas is ‘considering’ hostage deal on the table: John Kirby; Trump voters in Georgia are hoping for a landslide win over BidenTV-PG | 04.28.2024
- 46:35S16 E16 - Sun, Apr 21, 2024‘There aren’t easy answers’ to the political divide in US: Stephen Breyer; Mike Johnson’s speakership at risk following bipartisan foreign aid votesTV-PG | 04.21.2024
- 47:09S16 E15 - Sun, Apr 14, 2024Biden ‘has done everything’ he can to protect abortion rights: Sen. Tina Smith; Iran launches direct attack on Israel; Trump's first criminal trial set to begin MondayTV-PG | 04.14.2024
- 47:09S16 E14 - Sun, Apr 7, 2024War in Gaza is a ‘war against humanity': World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés; ‘Black Sunday’ survivors, families reunite 20 years laterTV-PG | 04.07.2024
Out of list