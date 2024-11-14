S15E304Thu, Nov 14, 2024
Sources: Woman told House Ethics Committee Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17; Houston man arrested in alleged ISIS terror plot: FBI; High-rise fire breaks out in New York City
TV-PG | 11.14.24 | 19:39 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 19:37Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes burglarized; Trump makes return to White House; announces Gaetz as AG pick; 2 workers killed in Kentucky factory explosionTV-PG
- 19:29Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024Explosion at plant in Kentucky injures 11, damages nearby homes, Donald Trump announcing who he wants to serve in his Cabinet; Judge delays Trumpâ s hush money trialTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, Nov 11, 2024Richard Allen found guilty on all charges in murders of Delphi teen girls; Spirit Airlines plane struck by gunfire; Disney cruise ship rescues 4 people from sinking catamaranTV-PG
- 20:01Sunday, Nov 10, 2024Droughts fuel wildfires outside NYC; Trump rules out Haley and Pompeo in White House administration; Authorities announce arrest in Tuskegee University mass shootingTV-PG
- 19:55Friday, Nov 08, 2024US suffers extreme weather from coast to coast; Trio charged in alleged Iranian murder plot, with one targeting Trump: DOJ; Multiple people injured in Seattle stabbing spree: PoliceTV-PG
- 19:18Thursday, Nov 07, 2024Urgent investigation after a multiple cars and homes hit by gunfire; Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as his chief of staff; NYC bus overturns on interstate, leaves dozens injuredTV-PG
- 19:33Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024Trump stages historic comeback victory to earn 2nd White House term; How Trump won his historic 2nd White House term; Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 stormTV-PG
- 19:35Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024Voters line up for hours to cast ballots in swing state Pennsylvania; Ukrainian forces engage North Korean troops in combat: Report; Dedicated poll workers make sure every vote gets countedTV-PG
- 19:48Monday, Nov 04, 2024Harris strikes optimistic note in final Pennsylvania campaign push before election; Swing state election officials step up security to protect votes and workersTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Nov 03, 2024Election down to the wire in swing states; Surges in disinformation threaten electionâ s integrity; America Strong: Driven to help others, she's ready to take her neighbors to the pollsTV-PG
- 19:31Friday, Nov 01, 2024Harris hits back at Trumpâ s attack on Liz Cheney; Marine facing manslaughter for subway chokehold trial begins; Thousands celebrate in Los Angeles streets for the Dodgers paradeTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, Oct 31, 2024Harris attacks Trump's vow to 'protect women' whether they 'like it or not'; One of the warmest-ever Halloweens in the Northeast; Death toll soars following the devastating flooding in SpainTV-PG
- 19:42Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024Harris distances herself from Biden's 'garbage' comments; At least 95 people are dead in wake of flooding that took over the southeast of Spain; MOMbies return for HalloweenTV-PG
- 19:07Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024Over 100 dead, including 25 children, in strike on Gaza; Trump calls Madison Square Garden rally a 'lovefest'; Harris gives 'closing argument' for election in remarks on DC's EllipseTV-PG
- 18:52Monday, Oct 28, 2024US says North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to Russia; Vice President Harris campaigns in Saginaw, Michigan; Hundreds of ballot boxes set on fire in Washington, OregonTV-PG
- 19:52Sunday, Oct 27, 2024Trump draws massive crowd at Madison Square Garden rally; Harris and Walz zero in on battleground states; 1 dead, dozens injured in truck-ramming at crowded bus stop in central IsraelTV-PG
- 19:03Friday, Oct 25, 2024McDonald's E. coli outbreak spreads, with at least 74 people sickened; Chinese hackers believed to have targeted presidential campaigns; Longtime Yankees, Dodgers fans face off as starting pitchersTV-PG
- 19:27Thursday, Oct 24, 2024LA County district attorney recommends Menendez brothers resentencing; Trump vows to fire special counsel Jack Smith if he's elected; US confirms North Korean troops are being trained in RussiaTV-PG
- 19:38Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024US confirms North Korean troops are being trained in Russia; Chilling 911 calls reveal moments after Trump assassination attempt; Deadly McDonald's E. coli outbreak is 'expected to grow': CDCTV-PG