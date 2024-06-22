S15E170Sat, Jun 22, 2024
Hopeful news for people with sleep apnea; Biden & Trump prepare for 1st presidential debate; Record-breaking temperatures scorch the northeast
06.22.24
- 19:34Monday, Jun 24, 2024World-renowned surfer killed in shark attack in Hawaii: Officials; Record-breaking floods in Minnesota cause broken dam; Biden, Trump return to debate on stage Thursday for the 1st time in 4 yearsTV-PG
- 19:32Sunday, Jun 23, 2024Relentless heat continues to scorch the country; Wrongful death settlement to reportedly payout husband of Samantha Miller; America Strong: California firefighters saving lives and making new livesTV-PG
- 19:36Friday, Jun 21, 20243 dead,11 wounded in Arkansas mass shooting at Mad Butcher grocery store; Boston Celtics hold NBA Championship parade ; US tourist killed by elephant in ZambiaTV-PG
- 19:44Thursday, Jun 20, 2024More than 127 million Americans under heat alerts; USC student will not face charges in fatal stabbing of homeless man; Louisiana becomes 1st state to require Ten Commandments in classroomsTV-PG
- 19:28Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024Tropical Storm Alberto slams Gulf Coast; 10 people badly injured in home explosion; Russia and North Korea strike allianceTV-PG
- 19:31Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024Putin makes rare visit to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un; Boeing's CEO faces criticism on Capitol Hill; Justin Timberlake arrested for DWITV-PG
- 19:55Monday, Jun 17, 2024Virgin flight makes emergency landing in New Zealand after possible bird strike; California wildfires prompt evacuations from campers; Biden ad targets Trump's criminal conviction in pitch to votersTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jun 16, 2024Wildfires threaten California homes and businesses; President Joe Biden and Donald Trump hit the campaign trail; Father and son reflect on lifesaving surgeryTV-PG
- 19:34Saturday, Jun 15, 2024Terrifying scene at Oregon amusement park; 8 Israeli Defense Forces soldiers were killed in southern Gaza, IDF says; Devastating floods and dangerous heatTV-PG
- 19:53Friday, Jun 14, 2024Powerful thunderstorms expected to affect millions along Northeast's I-95 corridor; Supreme Court rejects Trump-era ban on gun bump stocks; Pope Francis is the first pope ever to address G7 summitTV-PG
- 20:01Thursday, Jun 13, 2024US reporter to stand trial in Russia for espionage; State of emergency declared in Florida following 25 inches of rain; Wildfires destroys 6 homes outside PhoenixTV-PG
- 19:48Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024Fleet of Russian warships reaches Cuban waters; Heavy rain, flash flooding pose safety threat in South Florida; Hezbollah terrorists launch massive rocket attack on IsraelTV-PG
- 20:00Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024Hunter Biden found guilty on all 3 counts in federal gun case; ICE arrests 8 with suspected ties to ISIS; 2 Supreme Court justices had no comment about woman posing as conservativeTV-PG
- 19:45Monday, Jun 10, 2024Day 1 of jury deliberations for Hunter Biden gun trial ends with no verdict; Donald Trump faces New York pre-sentencing probation interview; Bull jumps fence at Oregon rodeo, injures 3TV-PG
- 17:51Sunday, Jun 09, 2024Landslide destroys major highway in Wyoming; Bull escapes ring at Oregon rodeo; New Orleans teen overcomes odds to become valedictorianTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, Jun 08, 20244 hostages rescued by Israeli Defense Forces; Biden: 'We won't stop' to free hostages; Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders killed in plane crashTV-PG
- 20:04Friday, Jun 07, 2024In Normandy, Biden urges America and the world to stand up for democracy; 4 injured after small plane crash near Denver: Police; Clarence Thomas officially discloses 2019 trips paid for by Harlan CrowTV-PG
- 19:50Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy; President Biden tells Muir he wouldn't pardon son Hunter, says Trump got 'fair trial'; More than 20 tornadoes reported across 5 statesTV-PG
- 19:44Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend says he smoked crack weeks before gun purchase; Biden lands in France for D-Day anniversary, democracy speech; Italian court re-convicted Amanda Knox of slanderTV-PG
