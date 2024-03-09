S4E239Tue, Sep 3, 2024
Sofi Tukker talks North America tour and promotes new album 'Bread'; 6 Israeli hostages found murdered in Gaza; Rising number of women diagnosed with ADHD as adults
TV-PG | 09.03.24 | 35:23 | CC
- 33:52Monday, Sep 02, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Fitness must-haves; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Must-have wellness items; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Finding joy outdoorsTV-PG
- 32:46Friday, Aug 30, 2024Don Louis perfoms 'Long TIme Comin'; Black artists discuss struggles in country music; The Beyonce bump in Black country musicTV-PG
- 30:48Friday, Aug 23, 2024Officials warn of new mystery drug popping up in NYC club scene; Meet the team behind nonprofit Diversify Ice; New York baker puts a twist on French pastriesTV-PG
- 34:56Thursday, Aug 22, 2024New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks DNC and female 'firsts'; Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik joins 'DWTS'; Sit down with the stars and director of 'Blink Twice'TV-PG
- 35:47Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024Former Biden adviser Susan Rice talks day three of DNC; Jon Kuniholm talks mission to improve lives of Veterans with new invention; FKA twigs talks 'The Crow' and self-acceptanceTV-PG
- 34:29Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024Sen. Laphonza Butler talks night 1 of the DNC; Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli talks US Open; Katseye performs its hit song ‘Debut’TV-PG
- 35:26Monday, Aug 19, 2024Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester talks about what to expect at DNC; A look at Honda’s upcoming innovative products; Rapper G-Eazy performs 'Love You Forever'TV-PG
- 32:47Friday, Aug 16, 2024How the childcare crisis impacts the election; Mike Puma shares how to make the perfect smash burger; Matt Damon, Casey Affleck on bringing authentic Boston style to collaborationsTV-PG
- 33:51Thursday, Aug 15, 2024Mike Colter talks 'The Union"; Taylor Swift returns to the stage following foiled terror plot; Helpful back-to-school meal ideasTV-PG
- 35:36Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024Tyrese Gibson talks new film surrounding the Los Angeles riots; Educator’s mission to support teachers balancing work and motherhood; First-time voters speak outTV-PG
- 34:29Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024Rising country music star Tiera Kennedy talks big break, announces new album; Organization supports Millenials and Gen Z running for office; Exclusive look inside the LA Clippers' new Intuit DomeTV-PG
- 35:36Monday, Aug 12, 2024Nicky Jam reflects on his early days in the music industry; Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on current state of the presidential election; Program provides support for children who lost a parentTV-PG
- 34:15Friday, Aug 09, 2024Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman discuss new action film; Wisconsin farmers want their voices heard in 2024 election; Woman enjoys a sky-high career in constructionTV-PG
- 35:06Thursday, Aug 08, 2024Myha’la dishes on the new season of ‘Industry’; Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for interest rate cuts, fears recession; Exclusive: Remembering Michael Brown 10 years laterTV-PG
- 35:32Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024Ashley McBryde performs ‘6th of October’; Massachusetts governor makes case for Walz as VP pick; The power of music on our mental health and well-beingTV-PG
- 35:33Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024Comedian Chris Redd talks new Netflix series, ‘Resurrected Rides’; VP Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate; US Olympic swimmers talk success in ParisTV-PG
- 34:45Monday, Aug 05, 2024Country music superstar Carrie Underwood performs ‘Good Girl’; Co-founder and CEO of Whole30 talks new approach for relationship with food; Study finds 2 more risk factors for dementiaTV-PG
- 35:28Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Program brings together law enforcement and civilians; US reacts to Middle East conflict; Rapper Jeezy talks new documentary ‘Hip-Hop and the White House’TV-PG
- 34:58Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023A preview of the 2nd GOP debate; FDA guidance could result in safer food options for people with allergies; Meet the Golden BachelorTV-PG
