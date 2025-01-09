S5E78Thu, Jan 9, 2025
Several wildfires displace thousands of Californians; How two women are breaking barriers in architecture; Julia Michaels talks new single, 'Scissors'
TV-PG | 01.09.25 | 35:17 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 35:41Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025Thousands of Los Angeles-area residents devastated by wildfires; Darryl McDaniels discusses his road to recovery from addiction; Deion Sanders talks Coach PrimeTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson, Jr., 50 Cent talk 'Den of Thieves 2'; Gov. Chris Sununu discusses the upcoming presidential transition; Paralyzed man turns pain into nonprofitTV-PG
- 35:35Monday, Jan 06, 2025Tim Allen dishes on new sitcom 'Shifting Gears'; Kansas City mayor talks massive winter storms; A look back at the 82nd Golden Globe AwardsTV-PG
- 34:42Friday, Jan 03, 2025Remembering victims of the deadly New Orleans attack; Tips for preventing norovirus; Monsignor Christopher Nalty shares message of faithTV-PG
- 33:35Thursday, Jan 02, 2025Witnesses share their story of the deadly New Orleans terror attack; Remembering the victims affected by deadly New Orleans attack; Sugar Bowl set to take place following deadly New Orleans attackTV-PG
- 33:24Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders advocates for smartphone-free schools; Jon Haidt talks about his book, "The Anxious Generation"; Nick DiGiovanni shares a recipe from new cookbook "Knife Drop."TV-PG
- 32:39Monday, Dec 30, 2024Podcast hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson; actress Uzo Aduba; singer Eve; tennis champion Venus Williams; actor Matthew McConaughey.TV-PG
- 33:40Thursday, Dec 26, 2024Meet this year's Battle of the Holiday Leftovers champion; Meet the judges and contestants competing this yearTV-PG
- 33:11Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024Disney on Broadway stars celebrate the holidays; Broadway stars sing 'Ring in the New Year'; David Cook talks about musical arrangements on 'GMA3'TV-PG
- 35:36Friday, Dec 20, 2024Clay Aiken performs 'Ave Maria' from his holiday album; Amazon workers go on strike for a new labor agreement; Broadway stars perform at the Actors Fund HomeTV-PG
- 34:07Thursday, Dec 19, 2024Latest on the Luigi Mangione and Diddy charges; A look at the Spurs vs. Knicks game on Christmas Day; Lin Manuel Miranda, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner talk 'Mufasa'TV-PG
- 35:57Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024US senators commemorate the Battle of the Bulge; Couple creates non-profit to support minority medical school students; Aaron Pierre talks role in 'Mufasa'TV-PG
- 33:28Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024Nonprofit helps young girls achieve careers in STEM; Jay-Z's attorney speaks out amid rape accusations; Teyonah Parris talks role in 'No Good Deed'TV-PG
- 33:51Monday, Dec 16, 2024Boyd Holbrook talks role in 'A Complete Unknown'; David Hogg announces run for DNC vice chair; What Google's new quantum computer means for usersTV-PG
- 35:36Friday, Dec 13, 202450 Cent on allegations against Diddy, talks new residency; Elton John discusses career, legacy and more in new documentary; Father Edward Beck talks becoming Manhattan University's chaplainTV-PG
- 35:17Thursday, Dec 12, 2024Bipartisan lawmakers call for pharmaceutical reforms; Chicago-based women's group uniting one step at a time; Fat Joe talks first solo album in nearly 15 yearsTV-PG
- 35:36Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024Miguel Cardona talks Trump's threat to close the Department of Education; YouTube series 'Skills Jam' celebrates next generation of skilled trade; Sofia Carson talks new Netflix thriller 'Carry-On'TV-PG
- 35:26Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024Hazel Vogel of 'Annie' performs iconic anthem 'Tomorrow'; Today's top legal headlines; Holiday etiquette do's and don'tsTV-PG
- 33:33Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Must-have tech gifts, Luxe for Less, Stocking stuffers for under $20TV-PG